    Entries open for Bic Art Master Africa

    25 Apr 2024
    Bic has launched the sixth edition of its art competition, Art Master Africa. This year, creatives throughout the region are invited to capture their vision of Ubuntu (or One Africa), the theme of the competition, using the Bic ballpoint pen.
    The competition is now open for entries. Source: Supplied.
    The competition is now open for entries. Source: Supplied.

    Creativity

    Submissions will be accepted from 19 April 2024 through the Bic Art Master Africa website. Participants will have three months to complete their artwork before judging takes place, followed by the winner announcements in the last quarter of the year. Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, and technical skills. 

    First, second, and third place winners will be rewarded by BIC – $2,000, $1,000, and $500 respectively. A total of nine winners from across the region will also be announced and awarded. Artwork of selected participants will be included in various art platforms owned by BIC, including the most recently launched Art Master Africa Metaverse Gallery

    Entries to Bic's Art Master Africa open

    21 Jun 2022

    Platform

    Commenting on the occasion, Gregory Alibaux, Art Master Africa custodian, and marketing director for Middle East and Africa at BIC, said: “We are pleased to kick-off the highly anticipated competition, Art Master Africa. We continue to provide a platform for artists and creatives in the region to help them express themselves – all in line with our commitment to encourage self-expression and creativity. This year is special for the competition as it also marks the year where we elevated the program by launching an Art Master Africa metaverse gallery, crossing borders and bringing African talent to the world.” 

    Art Master Africa was incepted in 2017 in South Africa and the competition expanded into the wider Middle East and Africa regions. Every year, a theme is introduced by BIC, that creatives are asked to depict using the BIC ballpoint pen. This year’s theme, Ubuntu, invites artists to express what unity and interconnectedness within Africa means to them. To date, Art Master Africa has engaged with over 6,000 creatives from across the region.

