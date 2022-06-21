Entries to Bic's Art Master Africa open

Bic has recently announced the kick-off of its flagship art competition, Art Master Africa, now in its fifth edition.
The competition invites talent from across Africa and the Middle East to express their creativity by producing artwork using the Bic Cristal Ballpoint pen. This year’s competition theme, ‘Celebrating Africa’, asks artists to create artwork that represents their personal identity as well as their unique perceptions of the African continent and its diverse cultures.
Art Master Africa is an annual competition that is open to talent across the Middle East and Africa region. The competition debuted in 2017 in South Africa. Following its success, Art Master Africa expanded into the Africa region in 2019 and into the Middle East in 2021.
Peter Van den Broeck, senior vice president and general manager, Middle East and Africa at Bic, said, “Art Master Africa speaks to our Company’s belief in the importance and power of creativity. This competition continues to positively impact talent across the region by encouraging self-expression. We look forward to seeing how our theme is interpreted and encourage creatives of all ages to pick up a pen and set their imaginations free.”
First, second, and third place competition winners will be named Africa’s Art Masters and will receive cash prizes of $2,000, $1,000 and $500 respectively. The first-place regional winner will also receive an online personal gallery as well as the opportunity to join the Bic Art Collection exhibited in Paris, France. National winners will receive a prize of $500 each.
Bic’s Art Collection includes over 250 works of art by 80 international artists. Bic has several established partnerships with art institutes around the world and has its products displayed in renowned museums around the world.
Artists can enter the competition by submitting up to three original artworks of what ‘Celebrating Africa’ means to them here
. Submissions will be reviewed and shortlisted by a panel of judges including artists, art professors, art collectors and winners from the 2019 and 2021 competitions – Gayi Eric and Oscar Ukonu. The submission phase will run until 31 July 2022. Once the judging phase is completed in September, winners will be announced and celebrated.