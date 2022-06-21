MusicExchange: Carla Franco's new chapter

2022 sees a new chapter in the Johannesburg-based 25-year-old singer/songwriter Carla Franco's music identity, with the release of her debut album, Chapter I.
Image supplied: Carla Franco
Chapter I is a project that combines a few facets of her experiences while giving different tones to each of them.
Franco describes writing her songs as an extension of, or almost, journaling of, her own lived experiences and experiences she has observed. Each song can be considered a short story or glimpse into experiences she, and many others, have had, in a musical form.
The album is an accumulation of acoustic pop, alternative, rock and jazz/funk with hip-hop undertones
We caught up last week…
What is your job description?
I am currently pursuing music full-time whilst also completing my Master's degree.
What does music mean to you?
Simply put? Everything. It really truly is what centres me, inspires me and gives me peace.
My music is about…
My lived experiences.
What is your motto?
Setting boundaries and sticking to them is paramount. Without boundaries, there is no preserving who you are and who you want to be.
Fame is about…
An affirmation of our skills and gifts and people being able to relate to you
Retirement will happen when…
I feel I have reached all the goals I’ve set out to make.
To see how honesty turns into art. It never gets old.
The song you must do during every show?
Somethin’ That I Taught You, my cover mashup of Britney Spears’ Toxic and Peggy Lee/Ella Fitzgerald’s Fever.
My style icon is…
I really consider myself to be a bit of a plain jane – just sort of sponge off the general style trends.
Which living person do you admire most and why?
This is easily one of the hardest questions for me to answer because I truly believe that every single person has something to offer and something to teach.
What is your most treasured possession?
Time.
It's your round; what are you drinking?
Coconut water.
Dream gig to do?
Lolapolooza
What makes you stand out?
I would probably pin it down to just me being myself, to be honest.
Any nicknames?
Closest is being called by my surname. So…No. And I’ve always wanted one. Someone make it happen, please.
If you were not a musician, what would you do?
I’d be an educator (which I am) and a businesswoman.
Pick five words to describe yourself?
Witty, smart, honest, funny, stern
What are you streaming?
Sasha Alex Sloan, LP, The Civil Wars, Russ, Camilo, Easy Freak, Joy Oladokun
Greatest movie ever made?
I have a drama degree, so naturally, I think there’s a greatest movie/theatre piece ever made for every era. I also spend most of my television time watching documentaries rather than films. But probably Coda, Bohemian Rhapsody and Ready Player One.
What book are you reading?
You Have To Be Gay To Know God by Siya Khumalo and my Master’s research.
What song changed your life?
Bohemian Rhapsody
Who do you love?
The people God has blessed me with in my life.
What is your favourite word?
F*k.
Top of your bucket list?
To take care of those I love, doing what I love.
Your greatest achievement?
Staying alive. It’s really something most people would laugh at but truly, staying alive and staying resilient through everything is my greatest achievement because, without it, none of this exists.
What do you complain about most often?
Incompetent people, liars and the bureaucratic nature of how our world functions.