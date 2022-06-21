MusicExchange: Carla Franco's new chapter

2022 sees a new chapter in the Johannesburg-based 25-year-old singer/songwriter Carla Franco's music identity, with the release of her debut album, Chapter I.

Image supplied: Carla Franco

What is your job description?

What does music mean to you?

My music is about…

What is your motto?

Fame is about…

Retirement will happen when…

I don't do…

I would love to co-write with…

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The song you must do during every show?

My style icon is…

Which living person do you admire most and why?

What is your most treasured possession?

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Dream gig to do?

What makes you stand out?

Any nicknames?

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Pick five words to describe yourself?

What are you streaming?

Greatest movie ever made?

What book are you reading?

What song changed your life?

Who do you love?

What is your favourite word?

Top of your bucket list?

Your greatest achievement?

What do you complain about most often?

What is your biggest fear?

Happiness is…

On stage, I tend to…

The best life lesson you have learned?

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Chapter I is a project that combines a few facets of her experiences while giving different tones to each of them.Franco describes writing her songs as an extension of, or almost, journaling of, her own lived experiences and experiences she has observed. Each song can be considered a short story or glimpse into experiences she, and many others, have had, in a musical form.The album is an accumulation of acoustic pop, alternative, rock and jazz/funk with hip-hop undertonesWe caught up last week…I am currently pursuing music full-time whilst also completing my Master's degree.Simply put? Everything. It really truly is what centres me, inspires me and gives me peace.My lived experiences.Setting boundaries and sticking to them is paramount. Without boundaries, there is no preserving who you are and who you want to be.An affirmation of our skills and gifts and people being able to relate to youI feel I have reached all the goals I’ve set out to make.DeceitNasty C, Jethro Tait, Lloyiso, Beatenburg, Sunset Sweatshop and Karen Zoid.For me, it’s home.To see how honesty turns into art. It never gets old.Somethin’ That I Taught You, my cover mashup of Britney Spears’ Toxic and Peggy Lee/Ella Fitzgerald’s Fever.I really consider myself to be a bit of a plain jane – just sort of sponge off the general style trends.This is easily one of the hardest questions for me to answer because I truly believe that every single person has something to offer and something to teach.Time.Coconut water.LolapoloozaI would probably pin it down to just me being myself, to be honest.Closest is being called by my surname. So…No. And I’ve always wanted one. Someone make it happen, please.I’d be an educator (which I am) and a businesswoman.Witty, smart, honest, funny, sternSasha Alex Sloan, LP, The Civil Wars, Russ, Camilo, Easy Freak, Joy OladokunI have a drama degree, so naturally, I think there’s a greatest movie/theatre piece ever made for every era. I also spend most of my television time watching documentaries rather than films. But probably Coda, Bohemian Rhapsody and Ready Player One.You Have To Be Gay To Know God by Siya Khumalo and my Master’s research.Bohemian RhapsodyThe people God has blessed me with in my life.F*k.To take care of those I love, doing what I love.Staying alive. It’s really something most people would laugh at but truly, staying alive and staying resilient through everything is my greatest achievement because, without it, none of this exists.Incompetent people, liars and the bureaucratic nature of how our world functions.Losing my chosen life partner. Oblivion.Whatever makes you feel most still and at peace.Feel free.You’re not responsible for how people receive your honesty, you’re only responsible for being as honest as you can be.Time is the most valuable thing anyone can give you.My own growth and seeing how that has impacted my life for the better.I do these things in private. So, they’ll stay private.