#MusicExchange: Carla Franco's new chapter

21 Jun 2022
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
2022 sees a new chapter in the Johannesburg-based 25-year-old singer/songwriter Carla Franco's music identity, with the release of her debut album, Chapter I.
Image supplied: Carla Franco
Image supplied: Carla Franco

Chapter I is a project that combines a few facets of her experiences while giving different tones to each of them.

Franco describes writing her songs as an extension of, or almost, journaling of, her own lived experiences and experiences she has observed. Each song can be considered a short story or glimpse into experiences she, and many others, have had, in a musical form.

The album is an accumulation of acoustic pop, alternative, rock and jazz/funk with hip-hop undertones

We caught up last week…

Bizcommunity What is your job description?


I am currently pursuing music full-time whilst also completing my Master's degree.

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?


Simply put? Everything. It really truly is what centres me, inspires me and gives me peace.

Bizcommunity My music is about…


My lived experiences.

Bizcommunity What is your motto?


Setting boundaries and sticking to them is paramount. Without boundaries, there is no preserving who you are and who you want to be.



Bizcommunity Fame is about…


An affirmation of our skills and gifts and people being able to relate to you

Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…


I feel I have reached all the goals I’ve set out to make.

Bizcommunity I don't do…


Deceit

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…


Nasty C, Jethro Tait, Lloyiso, Beatenburg, Sunset Sweatshop and Karen Zoid.

Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?


For me, it’s home.

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?


To see how honesty turns into art. It never gets old.

Bizcommunity The song you must do during every show?


Somethin’ That I Taught You, my cover mashup of Britney Spears’ Toxic and Peggy Lee/Ella Fitzgerald’s Fever.

Bizcommunity My style icon is…


I really consider myself to be a bit of a plain jane – just sort of sponge off the general style trends.

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?


This is easily one of the hardest questions for me to answer because I truly believe that every single person has something to offer and something to teach.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?


Time.

Bizcommunity It's your round; what are you drinking?


Coconut water.

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?


Lolapolooza

Bizcommunity What makes you stand out?


I would probably pin it down to just me being myself, to be honest.

Bizcommunity Any nicknames?


Closest is being called by my surname. So…No. And I’ve always wanted one. Someone make it happen, please.

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?


I’d be an educator (which I am) and a businesswoman.



Bizcommunity Pick five words to describe yourself?


Witty, smart, honest, funny, stern

Bizcommunity What are you streaming?


Sasha Alex Sloan, LP, The Civil Wars, Russ, Camilo, Easy Freak, Joy Oladokun

Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?


I have a drama degree, so naturally, I think there’s a greatest movie/theatre piece ever made for every era. I also spend most of my television time watching documentaries rather than films. But probably Coda, Bohemian Rhapsody and Ready Player One.

Bizcommunity What book are you reading?


You Have To Be Gay To Know God by Siya Khumalo and my Master’s research.

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?


Bohemian Rhapsody

Bizcommunity Who do you love?


The people God has blessed me with in my life.

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?


F*k.

Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?


To take care of those I love, doing what I love.

Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?


Staying alive. It’s really something most people would laugh at but truly, staying alive and staying resilient through everything is my greatest achievement because, without it, none of this exists.

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?


Incompetent people, liars and the bureaucratic nature of how our world functions.

Image supplied: The Ndlovu Youth Choir
The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert

9 Jun 2022


Bizcommunity What is your biggest fear?


Losing my chosen life partner. Oblivion.

Bizcommunity Happiness is…


Whatever makes you feel most still and at peace.

Bizcommunity On stage, I tend to…


Feel free.

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have learned?


You’re not responsible for how people receive your honesty, you’re only responsible for being as honest as you can be.

Time is the most valuable thing anyone can give you.

Bizcommunity What has been your favourite journey so far?


My own growth and seeing how that has impacted my life for the better.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?


I do these things in private. So, they’ll stay private.

Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Read more: Karen Zoid, Bouwer Bosch, Martin Myers, Britney Spears, South African musicians, #MusicExchange

