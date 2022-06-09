Showtime Management is presenting The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town for the first time.
Image supplied: The Ndlovu Youth Choir
Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups also recognised globally for their unique musical arrangements, vocal talents and infectious energy.
Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert features many of the Choir’s famous hits such as Africa
, Shallow/Enxwemeni
, Shape of You
, Higher Love
, Hold On
, Ungandibulali
and We Will Rise
.
The repertoire also features their newest songs Man in the Mirror
and Grateful
, and some original compositions including WeBaba Omncane
and Afrika Hey
from their first studio album entitled Grateful
which was released in April 2022 across all streaming platforms.
“We are proud to kick-start Showtime’s re-entry into the live performance space with the Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert,” says Showtime Management’s Tony Feldman. “These young, multi-talented singers are shining examples of how hope, determination and respect can thrive through unity.” Feldman believes a show such as Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert is invaluable in getting audiences back into theatres.
From their home base in the Moutse Valley in rural Limpopo to reaching the finals of America's Got Talent in season 14, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has played sold-out performances in Europe and appeared on many local and international television and radio shows.
They have collaborated with many artists such as Master KG, 25k, Sun-El Musician, Tyler ICU and performed for the likes of Trevor Noah and Bill Gates. During the Covi-19 crisis the Choir joined many of the world’s top A-list performers on a virtual stage when they were featured during the Global Citizens One World: Together at Home virtual concert.
Tickets are available from R150 here
or through Webtickets at Pick n’ Pay outlets.
Concert dates
Montecasino Teatro:
30 September at 8pm
1 October at 3pm and 8pm
2 October at 2pm and 6pm
Artscape Theatre:
7 October at 7.30pm
8 October at 3pm and 7.30pm
10 October at 2pm and 6pm
All Covid-19 restrictions will be adhered to.