Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comThe Music In Africa FoundationShowmaxSA SharesOnPoint PRKaya 959Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Supervisor Cape Town
  • Manager Operations Cape Town
  • Managing Editor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre this July

    25 May 2022
    Belinda Davids' The Greatest Love of All will arrive at the Joburg Theatre this July, after two postponements due to Covid-19 restrictions.
    Image sourced from the Joburg Theatre
    Image sourced from the Joburg Theatre website

    Davids is a Risa chart-topping artist who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo and BBC1 TV’s Even Better Than the Real Thing.

    She will be performing a very special season with a full symphony orchestra on the iconic Mandela stage. With the accompaniment of a live orchestra and band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, Davids will be bringing Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life.

    Image by Illa Thompson: Tshepho Ntswelengwe of KZN Philharmonic and Andile Mthethwa, Sanele Qwabe, Mendy Mchunu and Ella Scharler of the KZN Youth Wind Band
    Siza Foundation hosts Pop Opera Concert

    18 May 2022


    The two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing,Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, Exhale (Shoop Shoop), Million Dollar Bill and more.

    “We are proud to celebrate and host our very own, along with the rest of the globe while creating a space to promote African unity. It has been a difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic but we have come this far. It is through music that life became bearable in difficult times and brought nations together. We continually strive to be the leading home of live entertainment,” says Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema, CEO of Joburg City Theatres.

    The Greatest Love of All at Joburg Theatre this July

    The Greatest Love of All has already wowed audiences across the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide.

    The production will take place from 21 - 28 July 2022. Tickets are now on sale from R150 at the Joburg Theatre box office.

    All Covid-19 protocols will be observed.
    NextOptions
    Read more: South African music, Joburg Theatre, Whitney Houston, Belinda Davids, South African concerts

    Related

    Image by Illa Thompson: Tshepho Ntswelengwe of KZN Philharmonic and Andile Mthethwa, Sanele Qwabe, Mendy Mchunu and Ella Scharler of the KZN Youth Wind Band
    Siza Foundation hosts Pop Opera Concert18 May 2022
    Image supplied: John Hassan will perform at the Delheim mini-Jazz Festival on 3 July
    Delheim's mini-Jazz Fest returns!13 May 2022
    Image supplied: Sun El Musician is one of the artists joining the stage at the I Am Live concert
    All about the Bassline Fest I Am Live concert9 May 2022
    The women who will be taking part at the Wanawake Xperience
    Wanawake Xperience spotlights music and female empowerment6 May 2022
    Image sourced from the Joburg Theatre .
    Kunene and the King premieres at Joburg Theatre5 May 2022
    Source:
    Nominations for Sama Artist of the Year opened!5 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz