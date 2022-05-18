Siza Foundation hosts Pop Opera Concert

The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, with soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza and the KZN Youth Wind Band will be hosted at the alfresco afternoon Autumn Concert.

Image by Illa Thompson: Tshepho Ntswelengwe of KZN Philharmonic and Andile Mthethwa, Sanele Qwabe, Mendy Mchunu and Ella Scharler of the KZN Youth Wind Band

The Siza Foundation, the CSI hub of The Durban based Samuels Group is hosting the event as part of their arts support programme.“While the weather is so glorious we wanted to enjoy a music-filled afternoon and capitalise on these glorious autumn days. We want to be outdoors, with special people and engage – both with friends and with music. We have all missed concerts and events, so decided to host a really special family-friendly musical afternoon,” said Darin Samuels of the Samuels Group.Samuels has put together a bumper afternoon musical programme to be enjoyed by the whole family, on the spacious Glenwood High fields.Two acts are on the programme the KZN Youth Wind Band and the mighty KZN Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of resident conductor, Lykele Temmingh. The orchestra will be performing a programme of light classics; catchy pop; hits from the musicals and some jazz fusion.One of South Africa’s premier youth ensembles, the KZN Youth Wind Band is made up of young musicians between the ages of 13 and 27, many from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. Conducted by Russell Scott, the band has a varied repertoire of classic symphonic band pieces, as well as swing, pop, and film music, not to mention a fantastic real South African repertoire!The idea is to bring along a picnic and blankets and enjoy a lazy alfresco musical afternoon in Glenwood.The concert will take place on 22 May. Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 3pm on Glenwood High School Lawns, Dixon’s Field. Tickets are R150 for adults and R100 for children, you can book in advance by emailing finance@glenwoodhighschool.co.za or pay at the door.