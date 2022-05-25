Industries

    Miss Heritage Global to take place in South Africa

    25 May 2022
    The Miss Heritage Global team has announced that South Africa will the host of this year's pageant.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The international beauty pageant that focuses on the promotion of the diverse heritage in the world is set to take place at the Kalahari Waterfront Nandoni, Limpopo in South Africa on the 24 September 2022 - which also celebrates Heritage Day in South Africa.

    Miss Heritage Global focuses on the promotion of the diverse heritage in the world.

    Heritage month is celebrated annually in September in South Africa, allowing citizens to celebrate their heritage and recognise different aspects of their diverse South African cultures. As part of this celebration, the pageant is excited to crown the next Miss Heritage Global Queen 2022/2023 in the country.

    Miss Heritage Global to take place in South Africa
    “As the world has adapted and is progressing toward recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the long wait is finally over as we’re excited that this year’s pageant is back and will be hosted in Limpopo, South Africa. I believe this is an opportunity for us to come together after being apart for so long, to celebrate our unique cultures and remind us of our rich heritage,” said Ronald Tisauke, founder of Miss Heritage Global.

    The annual pageant is set to witness participants from across the world travelling to South Africa to compete for the title of Miss Heritage Global 2022/2023. Countries such as Japan, France, the US, UK, Canada, Ghana, Zimbabwe and several other African countries are set to take part in the pageantry.

    Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, Simone Nortmann, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, Khosi Nkosi, Koo Govender, Thando Thabethe and Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz
    Meet the judges who chose Miss South Africa's Top 30

    18 May 2022


    All representatives that qualified for the 2021 Grand Finale that was postponed have been formally engaged to prepare for the grand finale in 2022 and representatives who haven’t applied are encouraged to do so through the Miss Heritage WhatsApp line at +27 71 568 1909 or via their social media platforms. Applications will be closed on 31 May 2022.
