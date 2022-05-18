Meet the judges who chose Miss South Africa's Top 30

Miss South Africa announced this year's Top 30. We meet the judges who chose them!

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, Simone Nortmann, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, Khosi Nkosi, Koo Govender, Thando Thabethe and Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz

They are previous judge and Miss South Africa 2015, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, body positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Dentsu CEO Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, editor-in-chief of True Love Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe.Laurie-Mthombeni said, “Being a part of the Miss South Africa judging panel is always such an honour for me because I am part of a group of incredibly powerful women that are sitting together and choosing the next ambassador for South Africa. This is essentially a woman that will go on to represent us internationally. Sitting on this panel is something I do not take for granted. I understand that this is a huge job interview and I always encourage the entrants of the pageant to treat it as such.”The Top 30 were announced on 16 May on the Miss South Africa app.Horwitz expressed that they will be looking for a woman who radiates warm and elegant confidence, is selfless and unapologetic, possesses incredible inner strength and has a clear understanding of what it means to be a local and global ambassador for South Africa.“She must inspire others, be a role model and be open to personal growth. She must demonstrate a fierce commitment to her advocacy and be authentic in her pursuit of the crown,” Horwitz said.Govender, as a first-time judge in the process, said, “I am honoured to have been invited as a judge for Miss South Africa 2022. As a strong advocate for women empowerment, being associated with the Miss South Africa brand is completely aligned with my personal values and passion for women upliftment. This year’s judging has been a rigorous and robust process as the calibre of women who have entered and qualified are truly in a league of their own. I have absolutely loved the opportunity and I am so looking forward to seeing these phenomenal women thrive.”Zwane-Siguqa said that the aim of Miss South Africa is to represent the hopes and aspirations of South Africa. “The pageant has grown to reflect the mood and values of a beautiful nation, united in our diversity. I’m proud to have been part of a panel to present South Africa with the 30 young women who represent the best in all of us.”Thabethe said, “Miss SA has proven to be a platform that celebrates women from all backgrounds and has solidified the idea that beauty isn’t a mould that one has to fit into. The women we have seen so far have been simply exceptional and I cannot wait to help change another young woman’s life.”For more information on Miss South Africa 2022, download the Miss South Africa App from the Apple App Store or Google Play store for free.Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International and Brand South Africa.