MusicExchange: Craig Lucas releases powerful single Better featuring Goodluck

With the world in turmoil, almost everyone has been struggling on some level with moments of anxiety. Through a shared need to heal and connect Craig Lucas and Goodluck came together to write the powerful collaborative single 'Better'.

Lucas has enjoyed an exceptional career since winning The Voice South Africa back in 2017. Lucas has seen multiple singles top charts across SA, including ‘’ (which also had the duet version with 2017 Idols winner Paxton Fielies), ‘’, ‘’ and ‘’.I caught up with him recently...I’ve been really lucky that I have access to resources that not only allow me to write and tell stories. I feel my job is to spread love, and I’ve been lucky that I’ve found a way to do that. That brings me as much joy as it does the person it touches.If the message is meant to reach you, it will. You might not even understand it, but you feel it. It's transcendental. It’s the purest form of communication.My music is very personal. I write about very specific instances or events.I don’t have a motto, but one of my favorite quotes is from a Walt Whitman poem where he says “Do I contradict myself?"Taylor SwiftInspiration comes when I’m driving, in bed or at 3am.Writing a song and then hearing it come to life. I’d hear a song in my head and then a month later it actually exists in the world for people to see and hear and feel. I think its such a blessing.For the audience, its ''.I sweat a lot when I’m on stage, so once a lady threw what I thought was a black towel on to the stage. I took it and wiped my face. It turned out to be a black panty. Everyone in the audience seemed to have known that, except me.My mom. She is extraordinarily strong and kind and everything I want to be.Freddie Mercury, Elton John and George Michael.My mom. She’s an overcomer. I can’t even begin to imagine enduring the kind of hardship she’s had to endure though her life. Yet she still has the biggest heart. She is loyal and loves her family fiercely. We’re all very lucky to have her.I don’t really have one. I do however really value little things people give me, like letters or notes, thoughtful little gifts, things they made themselves.So, coffee for me thanks! Strong, dark, tall.Anything with an orchestra. I’ve done it thrice now, but it never gets old.The big “what would Jesus do?” tattoo on my forehead.Kraake/Cracks – in my culture when your name is Craig that immediately becomes your nickname.God knows.Sexy. Rich. Tall. Confident. Liar.New Florence and The Machine!Anything that makes me cry.I’m about halfway throughby Marianne Williamson. I’ve started this really beautiful journey into rediscovering Christianity and this book’s been a great teacher.by Evanescence. I even had it tattooed on my wrist.My family, my friends and my cat Wooda Magoo.I say “I’m hungry” a lot.Florence and The Machine.Just also being an overcomer like my mom. Pushing through crippling anxiety (and mental illness) throughout my life to succeed with excellence in everything I’ve done so far – from excelling academically to winingand making and performing my music.I’m really proud of myself. No matter what I’m going through, when things need to get done, I get them done. And I do.Being hungry.Disappointing my family. I just want to protect them and give them the best life possible. I want to make their dreams come true. They deserve everything.Gratitude. Always. Even at the worst of times, there is always something to be grateful for.Forget my lyrics, and swear a lot.Romans 8:28: And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love God, who have been called according to God’s purpose.The journey inward. Getting to know who I really am. Getting to therapy and getting on to my meds has been one of the greatest things I’ve ever done.Yeah, a bit of everything. I’ve raised money for different causes where I can – I raised over R100,000 for a great kid from my hometown Elsie’s River so he can study in the USA. He’s made me so proud. He is the captain of the soccer team now! I’ve done a bit of work raising money and advocating for homeless marginalised queer persons in Cape Town.I’m also the goodwill ambassador for the incredible human’s rights organisation called the Justice Desk. Please go check them out! They do amazing work advocating for and helping marginalised people access their rights (ranging from providing food to food insecure persons, counselling for abused kids, assistance for the elderly and lots more).I just really hope to always be a force for love in everything I do and everywhere I go. I’ve been really blessed with the opportunity to do that through my music and the outreach I do.I hope that no matter where life takes me, I’m still able to do that. I also want to have a huge family, lots of kids, lots of animals, lots of noise and laughing. And a really hot husband.