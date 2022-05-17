MusicExchange: Craig Lucas releases powerful single Better featuring Goodluck

With the world in turmoil, almost everyone has been struggling on some level with moments of anxiety. Through a shared need to heal and connect Craig Lucas and Goodluck came together to write the powerful collaborative single 'Better'.
Lucas has enjoyed an exceptional career since winning The Voice South Africa back in 2017. Lucas has seen multiple singles top charts across SA, including ‘Smother’ (which also had the duet version with 2017 Idols winner Paxton Fielies), ‘Hearts Exposed’, ‘Anti-sociable’ and ‘Happy’.
I caught up with him recently...
What is your job description?
I’ve been really lucky that I have access to resources that not only allow me to write and tell stories. I feel my job is to spread love, and I’ve been lucky that I’ve found a way to do that. That brings me as much joy as it does the person it touches.
What does music mean to you?
If the message is meant to reach you, it will. You might not even understand it, but you feel it. It's transcendental. It’s the purest form of communication.
My music is about…
My music is very personal. I write about very specific instances or events.
What is your motto?
I don’t have a motto, but one of my favorite quotes is from a Walt Whitman poem where he says “Do I contradict myself?"
I would love to co-write with…
Taylor Swift
Where do you go for inspiration to create?
Inspiration comes when I’m driving, in bed or at 3am.
What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?
Writing a song and then hearing it come to life. I’d hear a song in my head and then a month later it actually exists in the world for people to see and hear and feel. I think its such a blessing.
The song you must do during every show?
For the audience, its 'Purple Rain'.
Any funny moments on stage?
I sweat a lot when I’m on stage, so once a lady threw what I thought was a black towel on to the stage. I took it and wiped my face. It turned out to be a black panty. Everyone in the audience seemed to have known that, except me.
My heroes are…
My mom. She is extraordinarily strong and kind and everything I want to be.
My style icon is…
Freddie Mercury, Elton John and George Michael.
Which living person do you admire most and why?
My mom. She’s an overcomer. I can’t even begin to imagine enduring the kind of hardship she’s had to endure though her life. Yet she still has the biggest heart. She is loyal and loves her family fiercely. We’re all very lucky to have her.
What is your most treasured possession?
I don’t really have one. I do however really value little things people give me, like letters or notes, thoughtful little gifts, things they made themselves.
It's your round; what are you drinking?
So, coffee for me thanks! Strong, dark, tall.
Dream gig to do?
Anything with an orchestra. I’ve done it thrice now, but it never gets old.
What makes you stand out?
The big “what would Jesus do?” tattoo on my forehead.
Any nicknames?
Kraake/Cracks – in my culture when your name is Craig that immediately becomes your nickname.
If you were not a musician, what would you do?
God knows.
Pick five words to describe yourself?
Sexy. Rich. Tall. Confident. Liar.
What are you streaming?
New Florence and The Machine!
Greatest movie ever made?
Anything that makes me cry.
What book are you reading?
I’m about halfway through A Return to Love by Marianne Williamson. I’ve started this really beautiful journey into rediscovering Christianity and this book’s been a great teacher.
What song changed your life?
Good enough by Evanescence. I even had it tattooed on my wrist.
Who do you love?
My family, my friends and my cat Wooda Magoo.
What is your favourite word?
I say “I’m hungry” a lot.
Top of your bucket list?
Florence and The Machine.
Your greatest achievement?
Just also being an overcomer like my mom. Pushing through crippling anxiety (and mental illness) throughout my life to succeed with excellence in everything I’ve done so far – from excelling academically to wining The Voice and making and performing my music.
I’m really proud of myself. No matter what I’m going through, when things need to get done, I get them done. And I do.
What do you complain about most often?
Being hungry.
What is your biggest fear?
Disappointing my family. I just want to protect them and give them the best life possible. I want to make their dreams come true. They deserve everything.
Happiness is…
Gratitude. Always. Even at the worst of times, there is always something to be grateful for.
On stage, I tend to…
Forget my lyrics, and swear a lot.
The best life lesson you have learned?
Romans 8:28: And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love God, who have been called according to God’s purpose.
What has been your favourite journey so far?
The journey inward. Getting to know who I really am. Getting to therapy and getting on to my meds has been one of the greatest things I’ve ever done.
Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?
Yeah, a bit of everything. I’ve raised money for different causes where I can – I raised over R100,000 for a great kid from my hometown Elsie’s River so he can study in the USA. He’s made me so proud. He is the captain of the soccer team now! I’ve done a bit of work raising money and advocating for homeless marginalised queer persons in Cape Town.
I’m also the goodwill ambassador for the incredible human’s rights organisation called the Justice Desk. Please go check them out! They do amazing work advocating for and helping marginalised people access their rights (ranging from providing food to food insecure persons, counselling for abused kids, assistance for the elderly and lots more).
Wishes and dreams?
I just really hope to always be a force for love in everything I do and everywhere I go. I’ve been really blessed with the opportunity to do that through my music and the outreach I do.
I hope that no matter where life takes me, I’m still able to do that. I also want to have a huge family, lots of kids, lots of animals, lots of noise and laughing. And a really hot husband.