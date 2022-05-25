Google Street View: Here's what South Africans clicked on most over the past year

To celebrate Google Street View's 15th anniversary, Google Maps has released data which shows the most clicked on beaches, museums and general points of interest in South Africa over the past 12 months.

Source: Kym Ellis via Unsplash

Source: Supplied Source: Supplied

Known for its colony of African penguins, Cape Town’s Boulders Beach was the most clicked on beach in South Africa over the past year. It is followed by Hole in the Wall on the Wild Coast and Kreeftebaai in Cape Town.The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg was the most clicked on museum in South Africa, with the Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum in Cape Town's culturally rich district of Bo-Kaap and Nelson Mandela's house in Soweto, coming in second and third.Landmarks, nature reserves and national parks took up the top three most clicked on places of interest in the country. For those seeking breathtaking views, The Cape of Good Hope garnered the most clicks on Street View. New Cape Point Lighthouse and the Kruger National Park ranked second and third on the list.Globally, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, received the most clicks for any other place of interest, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and the Taj Mahal in India.Here’s a more in-depth look at the top 10 most clicked on museums and beaches in South Africa over the past twelve months: