Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comYehBaby Marketing CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tourism News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Google Street View: Here's what South Africans clicked on most over the past year

    25 May 2022
    To celebrate Google Street View's 15th anniversary, Google Maps has released data which shows the most clicked on beaches, museums and general points of interest in South Africa over the past 12 months.
    Source: Kym Ellis via
    Source: Kym Ellis via Unsplash

    Known for its colony of African penguins, Cape Town’s Boulders Beach was the most clicked on beach in South Africa over the past year. It is followed by Hole in the Wall on the Wild Coast and Kreeftebaai in Cape Town.

    The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg was the most clicked on museum in South Africa, with the Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum in Cape Town's culturally rich district of Bo-Kaap and Nelson Mandela's house in Soweto, coming in second and third.

    Landmarks, nature reserves and national parks took up the top three most clicked on places of interest in the country. For those seeking breathtaking views, The Cape of Good Hope garnered the most clicks on Street View. New Cape Point Lighthouse and the Kruger National Park ranked second and third on the list.



    Globally, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, received the most clicks for any other place of interest, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and the Taj Mahal in India.

    Here’s a more in-depth look at the top 10 most clicked on museums and beaches in South Africa over the past twelve months:

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied
    NextOptions
    Read more: tourism industry, travel industry, tourism and travel, Google Street View

    Related

    Source:
    Euromonitor becomes official data partner for the Travel and Tourism Development Index9 hours ago
    InterContinental unveils limited-edition suites in collaboration with MTArt artist Claire Luxton
    InterContinental unveils limited-edition suites in collaboration with MTArt artist Claire Luxton1 day ago
    Source: Supplied
    Cruise Cape Town expects strong recovery performance for 2022/23 season1 day ago
    Acsa encouraged by passenger network recovery across all airports
    Acsa encouraged by passenger network recovery across all airports2 days ago
    Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent
    Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent2 days ago
    Aha Lesedi Cultural Village re-opens to the public
    Aha Lesedi Cultural Village re-opens to the public2 days ago
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz