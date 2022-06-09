Sama Award nominees announced!

The nominees for this year's South African Music Awards (Sama) have been released.
Image supplied: The #Sama28 nominees have been announced
With a total of seven nominations, Zakes Bantwini is leading the nominees list - earning an additional six nominations after earning a nod in the Record of the Year category.
DJ Maphorisa follows this with six nominations - with a Best Remix of the Year earning him his sixth nomination after earning nods towards Music Video of the Year and four Record of the Year nominations.
Not far behind are Mobi Dixon and Msaki with four nominations each, with Msaki being up for Female Artist of the Year, Best Adult Contemporary Album and Best Produced Album of the Year. She will also be vying for the Best Collaboration gong for her effort with Da Capo titled No Rainbow
.
Brian Temba, Sun-El Musician and Chymamusique earned three nods a piece and will battle it out for Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year awards. Khanyisile Mthetwa matches the trio with three nods for White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Classical/Instrumental Album and Female Artist of the Year.
Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said, “A job well done to all #Sama28 nominees. Each artist has laboured to ensure that they produce exceptional bodies of work which have soothed and united us during particularly challenging times. The standard of this year’s submissions was impressive and presented a tough task for our panel of diligent judges. We wish all nominees good luck and look forward to celebrating them at our gala event.”
The awards will be presented at a live broadcasted event on 31 July.
The full list of nominees
Album of the Year
- African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician
- Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini
- It’s All You – Brian Temba
- Musique – Chymamusique
- When House Was House – Mobi Dixon
Duo or Group of the Year
- Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma
- Elephant In The Room – Watershed
- Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
- Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
- Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala
Female Artist of the Year
- Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki
- African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa
- Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela
- Trailblazer – Reign Afrika
- Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah
Male Artist of the Year
- African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician
- Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini
- It’s All You – Brian Temba
- Musique – Chymamusique
- When House Was House – Mobi Dixon
White Star Newcomer of the Year
- Thapelo Lekoane- Tapestry
- Khanyisile Mthetwa- African Bird
- 25K – Pheli Makaveli
- Ncebakazi Msomi – The 34th Psalm
- Botanist Mr Lamington – The Shift
Best Rock Album
- Headlights Dream – Steve Louw
- Partypocalypse – Springbok Nude Girls
- Revolution – Tim Parr
- Ennui – Deity’s Muse
- Sacred Sound – Albert Frost
Best Pop Album
- Souvenirs – Jeremy Loops
- Motion – Tresor
- Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah
- A Journal – Bonj
- Don’t Let Go – Jacky Carpede
Beste Pop Album
- Hier Waar Ek Nou Is – Juan Boucher
- Prisma – Janie Bay
- Rugsak – Elandrê
- Niks Vergelyk – Posduif
- Roekeloos – Rita Li
Best Adult Contemporary Album
- Tapestry – Thapelo Lekoane
- Where The Light Gets In – Pat McCay
- Elephant In The Room – Watershed
- Brother – Jacob Swann
- Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki
Best Kontemporêre Musiek Album
- Al Die Ysters – Jan Jan Jan
- Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn -Neil Sandilands
- Twintigeenentwintig – Jennifer Zamudio
- Volume – Die Heuwels Fantasties
- Woorde – Jodi Jantjies
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
- Thetha Mama – The One Who Sings
- Camagu – Ntando
- 2020 – Joe Nina
- The Red Stoep – Nomfusi
- Cwaka – Mandisi Dyantyis
Best Alternative Music Album
- City Of God and The Jungle Below – Daniel Baron
- Night Speak – Lo- Ghost
- Glow – Alice Phoebe Lou
- Romance Was Born – Anna Wolf
- Child’s Play – Alice Phoebe Lou
Best R&B/Soul Album
- Real Talk – P.Postman
- The Arrival – Melleng
- Sour Milk – Joda Kgosi
- It’s All You – Brian Temba
- It Is What It is – Mikhale Jones
Best Hip Hop Album
- Father Of Zen – Kid X
- Pheli Makaveli – 25K
- Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: Mixtape – A-Reece
- Logan – Emtee
- B4NOW – Blxckie
Best Kwaito Album
- Don’t Lose Focus – Sukiri Papa
- Let Dogs Lie Low – Simple Eugene
- Kwaito Pallet – Shisaboy
- Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma
- Trip To Jozi – King Razo
Best Dance Album
- Muzika – Miza
- Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini
- Musique – Chymamusique
- When House Was House – Mobi Dixon
- African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
- Vela Nkosi – Jumbo
- In the Beginning – Paul K
- Heaven’s Scroll – Puleng March
- The Great Revival – Takie Ndou
- Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) – Zaza
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
- My Heart To Him – Thabelo
- Denga – Kingdmusic
- Sacrificial Worship (Live) – Pulane Maphari
- Find Me Singing – Lauren Cullen
- The 34th Psalm – Ncebakazi Msomi
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
- Ba Bosiu – Isaac and The Mighty Messengers
- Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi – JTG Gospel Choir
- Similapha Nkosi – NUZ Voices Of Joy
- Ore Etele Mohloeki – The Harmony Singers Artist Development
- Swi Lava Yeso – Zion Iskhalanga Academy
Rest Of Africa Award
- Son Of A Tribe – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)
- Karabo – Malome Vector (Lesotho)
- Boyfriend – Ckay (Nigeria)
- If Orange Was A Place – Tems (Nigeria)
- Love & Isolation – Tay Iwar (Nigeria)
Best Traditional Album
- Dlozified – Mkhanyakude
- Dziya Fhirtana – Vha Venda Cultural Group
- Tshihwilili Tshanga – Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila
- Mathotse – Tau Sebata
- Hantam Kerfees – Klipwerf
Best Maskandi Album
- Ziyashisa – Makhamnandi
- Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala
- Idaymani – Thokozani Langa
- Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko – Udumakahle
- Ivila Laselawini – Mzukulu
Best Jazz Album
- At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes – Herbie Tsoaeli
- Music From My People – Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane
- History In A Frame – Jimmy Dludlu
- Revision – Steve Dyer
- Quiet Please – McCoy Mrubata
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
- Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
- African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa
- It Takes Three – Charl Du Plessis Trio
- Afrikaans – Scheppel
- Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
Best Afro Pop Album
- iStiff – Mnqobi Yazo
- New Faces To Old Problems – Bonga Kwana
- Sukulila – Cici
- Amalobolo – Aubrey Qwana
- Amagama – Nomfundo Moh
Best Collaboration
- Imali – Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta
- Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
- Wamuhle – Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef
- Zwivhuya – Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger
- No Rainbow – Msaki feat. Da Capo
Best Produced Music Video
- Inhlupheko by Big Zulu – Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase
- Playback by K.O. – Ted Magerman
- Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy – Dale Fortune
- When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA – Mabi Ntuli and Shona
- Finessin’ by AKA – Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla
Best Produced Album Of The Year
- Karabo by Malome Vector – Bokang and Ndumiso
- Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki – Neo Muyanga and Asanda
- Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley – Howard Bradley
- Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings – Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur
- A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee – Jacques du Plessis High
Best Engineered Album Of The Year
- Candid by Moonga K – Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi
- Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini – Zakes Bantwini
- Pheli Makaveli by 25K – Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza
- City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron – Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller
- It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio – Peter Auret
Remix Of The Year
- Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo- Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate
- Lira and DJ Maphorisa – Feel Good by Lira
- Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo – Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana
- Da Capo – Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle
- DJ Cleo – Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe
Best Reggae Album
- He Crowned I Emperor – Skeleton Blazer
- Trailblazer – Reign Afrika
- Hard To Believe – Ras Canly
- The Shift – Botanist Mr Lamington
- Ngatanngwe – Red I Scorch
Best Amapiano Album
- Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela
- Auti eSharp – Mas Musiq
- Kwa Kwa – Mellow and Sleazy
- Notumato – Young Stunna
- President Ya Strata – Focalistic
Best Gqom Album
- Khula – Bello No Gallo
- Summer Banger – Dlala Thukzin
- Best Of The Best – T-Man
- The Journey – Slenda Da Dancing DJ
- Umshunqo Reloaded – Dladla Mshunqisi
Record of the Year
- Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
- Questions – Shekhinah
- Mamela – Mi Casa
- Banyana – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small
- Abalele – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
- Adiwele – Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small
- Bopha – Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna
- Vula Mlomo – Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi
- Asibe Happy – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
- John Wick – De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill
- I’m With You – Matthew Mole
- Umsebenzi Wethu – Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa
- Black And White – Nasty C and Ari Lennox
- Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
- Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
- Jola – De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo
- Shine Your Light – Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon
- Postcards – Jeremy Loops
- Ngathwala Ngaye – Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo
- Right Now – Elaine
Music Video of the Year
- LiYoshona (Main Mix) – Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda
- Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca
- Summer Yo Muthi – Blaq Diamond
- Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku
- Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela
- Jola – De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef
- Indlovu – DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso
- Yini Sdakwa – ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura
- S’bali – Intaba Yase Dubai
- Mamela – Mi Casa
- John Wick – De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef
- Woza – Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle
- Superman – DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane
- Getting Late – Tyla feat. Kooldrink
- Umuzi eSandton – Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu
- Buyile – Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du
- Ghanama – Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza
- Inhlupheko – Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi
- Chucks – YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa
- Mmapula – Busta 929 feat. Mzu M
Sampra Artist of the Year
- Bello no Gallo
- Haksul MUZIQ
- Fanie Dick
- AfroToniQ
- Zion Agreement
- A-Reece
- Musa Keys
- Msaki
- Jennifer Zamudio
- Millie Ngwalangwala
- Rodger KB
- Brandon Dhludhlu
- HunTer Leite
- NLite
- Emtee
- PressCee
- Cece Vee
- Young Stunna
- Lady X
- Makhadzi