Sama Award nominees announced!

The nominees for this year's South African Music Awards (Sama) have been released.

Image supplied: The #Sama28 nominees have been announced

The full list of nominees

Album of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

It’s All You – Brian Temba

Musique – Chymamusique

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

Duo or Group of the Year

Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Elephant In The Room – Watershed

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala

Female Artist of the Year

Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki

African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Trailblazer – Reign Afrika

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

It’s All You – Brian Temba

Musique – Chymamusique

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Thapelo Lekoane- Tapestry

Khanyisile Mthetwa- African Bird

25K – Pheli Makaveli

Ncebakazi Msomi – The 34th Psalm

Botanist Mr Lamington – The Shift

Best Rock Album

Headlights Dream – Steve Louw

Partypocalypse – Springbok Nude Girls

Revolution – Tim Parr

Ennui – Deity’s Muse

Sacred Sound – Albert Frost

Best Pop Album

Souvenirs – Jeremy Loops

Motion – Tresor

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

A Journal – Bonj

Don’t Let Go – Jacky Carpede

Beste Pop Album

Hier Waar Ek Nou Is – Juan Boucher

Prisma – Janie Bay

Rugsak – Elandrê

Niks Vergelyk – Posduif

Roekeloos – Rita Li

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Tapestry – Thapelo Lekoane

Where The Light Gets In – Pat McCay

Elephant In The Room – Watershed

Brother – Jacob Swann

Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki

Best Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Al Die Ysters – Jan Jan Jan

Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn -Neil Sandilands

Twintigeenentwintig – Jennifer Zamudio

Volume – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Woorde – Jodi Jantjies

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Thetha Mama – The One Who Sings

Camagu – Ntando

2020 – Joe Nina

The Red Stoep – Nomfusi

Cwaka – Mandisi Dyantyis

Best Alternative Music Album

City Of God and The Jungle Below – Daniel Baron

Night Speak – Lo- Ghost

Glow – Alice Phoebe Lou

Romance Was Born – Anna Wolf

Child’s Play – Alice Phoebe Lou

Best R&B/Soul Album

Real Talk – P.Postman

The Arrival – Melleng

Sour Milk – Joda Kgosi

It’s All You – Brian Temba

It Is What It is – Mikhale Jones

Best Hip Hop Album

Father Of Zen – Kid X

Pheli Makaveli – 25K

Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: Mixtape – A-Reece

Logan – Emtee

B4NOW – Blxckie

Best Kwaito Album

Don’t Lose Focus – Sukiri Papa

Let Dogs Lie Low – Simple Eugene

Kwaito Pallet – Shisaboy

Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Trip To Jozi – King Razo

Best Dance Album

Muzika – Miza

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

Musique – Chymamusique

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Vela Nkosi – Jumbo

In the Beginning – Paul K

Heaven’s Scroll – Puleng March

The Great Revival – Takie Ndou

Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) – Zaza

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

My Heart To Him – Thabelo

Denga – Kingdmusic

Sacrificial Worship (Live) – Pulane Maphari

Find Me Singing – Lauren Cullen

The 34th Psalm – Ncebakazi Msomi

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Ba Bosiu – Isaac and The Mighty Messengers

Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi – JTG Gospel Choir

Similapha Nkosi – NUZ Voices Of Joy

Ore Etele Mohloeki – The Harmony Singers Artist Development

Swi Lava Yeso – Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Rest Of Africa Award

Son Of A Tribe – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)

Karabo – Malome Vector (Lesotho)

Boyfriend – Ckay (Nigeria)

If Orange Was A Place – Tems (Nigeria)

Love & Isolation – Tay Iwar (Nigeria)

Best Traditional Album

Dlozified – Mkhanyakude

Dziya Fhirtana – Vha Venda Cultural Group

Tshihwilili Tshanga – Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila

Mathotse – Tau Sebata

Hantam Kerfees – Klipwerf

Best Maskandi Album

Ziyashisa – Makhamnandi

Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala

Idaymani – Thokozani Langa

Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko – Udumakahle

Ivila Laselawini – Mzukulu

Best Jazz Album

At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes – Herbie Tsoaeli

Music From My People – Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

History In A Frame – Jimmy Dludlu

Revision – Steve Dyer

Quiet Please – McCoy Mrubata

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa

It Takes Three – Charl Du Plessis Trio

Afrikaans – Scheppel

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Best Afro Pop Album

iStiff – Mnqobi Yazo

New Faces To Old Problems – Bonga Kwana

Sukulila – Cici

Amalobolo – Aubrey Qwana

Amagama – Nomfundo Moh

Best Collaboration

Imali – Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta

Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

Wamuhle – Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef

Zwivhuya – Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger

No Rainbow – Msaki feat. Da Capo

Best Produced Music Video

Inhlupheko by Big Zulu – Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase

Playback by K.O. – Ted Magerman

Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy – Dale Fortune

When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA – Mabi Ntuli and Shona

Finessin’ by AKA – Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla

Best Produced Album Of The Year

Karabo by Malome Vector – Bokang and Ndumiso

Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki – Neo Muyanga and Asanda

Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley – Howard Bradley

Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings – Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur

A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee – Jacques du Plessis High

Best Engineered Album Of The Year

Candid by Moonga K – Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi

Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini – Zakes Bantwini

Pheli Makaveli by 25K – Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza

City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron – Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller

It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio – Peter Auret

Remix Of The Year

Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo- Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate

Lira and DJ Maphorisa – Feel Good by Lira

Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo – Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana

Da Capo – Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle

DJ Cleo – Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe

Best Reggae Album

He Crowned I Emperor – Skeleton Blazer

Trailblazer – Reign Afrika

Hard To Believe – Ras Canly

The Shift – Botanist Mr Lamington

Ngatanngwe – Red I Scorch

Best Amapiano Album

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Auti eSharp – Mas Musiq

Kwa Kwa – Mellow and Sleazy

Notumato – Young Stunna

President Ya Strata – Focalistic

Best Gqom Album

Khula – Bello No Gallo

Summer Banger – Dlala Thukzin

Best Of The Best – T-Man

The Journey – Slenda Da Dancing DJ

Umshunqo Reloaded – Dladla Mshunqisi

Record of the Year

Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

Questions – Shekhinah

Mamela – Mi Casa

Banyana – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small

Abalele – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

Adiwele – Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small

Bopha – Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna

Vula Mlomo – Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi

Asibe Happy – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku

John Wick – De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill

I’m With You – Matthew Mole

Umsebenzi Wethu – Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa

Black And White – Nasty C and Ari Lennox

Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

Jola – De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo

Shine Your Light – Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon

Postcards – Jeremy Loops

Ngathwala Ngaye – Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo

Right Now – Elaine

Music Video of the Year

LiYoshona (Main Mix) – Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda

Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca

Summer Yo Muthi – Blaq Diamond

Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Jola – De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef

Indlovu – DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso

Yini Sdakwa – ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura

S’bali – Intaba Yase Dubai

Mamela – Mi Casa

John Wick – De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef

Woza – Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle

Superman – DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane

Getting Late – Tyla feat. Kooldrink

Umuzi eSandton – Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu

Buyile – Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du

Ghanama – Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza

Inhlupheko – Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi

Chucks – YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa

Mmapula – Busta 929 feat. Mzu M

Sampra Artist of the Year

Bello no Gallo

Haksul MUZIQ

Fanie Dick

AfroToniQ

Zion Agreement

A-Reece

Musa Keys

Msaki

Jennifer Zamudio

Millie Ngwalangwala

Rodger KB

Brandon Dhludhlu

HunTer Leite

NLite

Emtee

PressCee

Cece Vee

Young Stunna

Lady X

Makhadzi

With a total of seven nominations, Zakes Bantwini is leading the nominees list - earning an additional six nominations after earning a nod in the Record of the Year category.DJ Maphorisa follows this with six nominations - with a Best Remix of the Year earning him his sixth nomination after earning nods towards Music Video of the Year and four Record of the Year nominations.Not far behind are Mobi Dixon and Msaki with four nominations each, with Msaki being up for Female Artist of the Year, Best Adult Contemporary Album and Best Produced Album of the Year. She will also be vying for the Best Collaboration gong for her effort with Da Capo titled No Rainbow.Brian Temba, Sun-El Musician and Chymamusique earned three nods a piece and will battle it out for Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year awards. Khanyisile Mthetwa matches the trio with three nods for White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Classical/Instrumental Album and Female Artist of the Year.Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said, “A job well done to all #Sama28 nominees. Each artist has laboured to ensure that they produce exceptional bodies of work which have soothed and united us during particularly challenging times. The standard of this year’s submissions was impressive and presented a tough task for our panel of diligent judges. We wish all nominees good luck and look forward to celebrating them at our gala event.”The awards will be presented at a live broadcasted event on 31 July.