Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelThe Publicity WorkshopBizcommunity.comThe Music In Africa FoundationShowmaxEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music Interview South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#MusicExchange: Amersham's rendezvous with midlife crises

7 Jun 2022
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
SA's legendary Rock band, Amersham, unleash their first release of the year as they burst into 2022 with their latest single, Eat, Drink & Remarry, - Out now across all digital platforms.
The cover artwork of Eat, Drink & Remarry
The cover artwork of Eat, Drink & Remarry

“All our latest songs are inspired by midlife crisis: This one is about divorce,” explains Nathan Waywell.

As with the previous four singles, Eat, Drink & Remarry is holistic: a democratically written and recorded song, playful yet true to life.

Amersham (made up of Adam Lomas, Sasha Sonnbichler, Tim Trotter and Waywell) is pushing boundaries and challenging convention with each new track they drop, and Eat, Drink & Remarry now sits atop a growing mount of cheeky adrenaline-fueled fun.

The subsequent success of the new songs since 2020 has the band and longstanding fans feeling vindicated that there is still more great music to be made.

Free of restriction and exhilarated to be writing and recording together, Amersham’s new music invites listeners to be swept up and taken on a trip filled with excitement, possibility and cathartic liberation.

I chatted to Waywell last week…

Bizcommunity What is your job description?


Human

Bizcommunity What does music mean to you?


Music means magic to me. It’s something that gives me faith in life itself. Some other animals make music - but not like us.

Bizcommunity My music is about…


In Amersham it’s about our life experiences and working through questions, emotions, humour and groove. It has to groove.

Bizcommunity What is your motto?


Keep pushing the boundary



Bizcommunity Fame is about…


Losing touch with reality

Bizcommunity Retirement will happen when…


I’m dead, seriously, there’s so much to do even when we’re old.

Bizcommunity I don't do…


Climate denialism

Bizcommunity I would love to co-write with…


Lennon/McCartney

Bizcommunity Where do you go for inspiration to create?


My head

Bizcommunity What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?


The joy you feel when someone tells you they like your song. Music is a good feeling channeler

Bizcommunity The song you must do during every show?


Matchbox, our ‘90s hit that spent over 20 weeks on the charts

Bizcommunity Any funny moments on stage?


Oh yes! Plenty, the best is when someone falls off stage (and doesn’t hurt themselves).

Bizcommunity My heroes are…


Nirvana

Bizcommunity My style icon is…


Eddie Vedder

Bizcommunity Which living person do you admire most and why?


Barack Obama, he is an American Mandela in more ways than one.

Bizcommunity What is your most treasured possession?


Love

Bizcommunity It's your round; what are you drinking?


Black Label

Bizcommunity Dream gig to do?


Glastonbury

Bizcommunity What makes you stand out?


I’m 6’4

Bizcommunity Any nicknames?


Fatty, my brother calls me that (facepalm).

Bizcommunity If you were not a musician, what would you do?


Make documentaries about musicians from around the world.

Bizcommunity What are you streaming?


Apple Podcasts and Music, YouTube, Netflix, DSTV.

Bizcommunity Greatest movie ever made?


Gandhi



Bizcommunity What book are you reading?


The Bill Bryson one about the 1920’s. He’s superb.

Bizcommunity What song changed your life?


Airbag from OK Computer by Radiohead.

Bizcommunity Who do you love?


My friends and family

Bizcommunity What is your favourite word?


Yes

Bizcommunity Top of your bucket list?


The Moon

Bizcommunity Your greatest achievement?


Receiving a Sama Award.

Bizcommunity What do you complain about most often?


Complainers

Bizcommunity What is your biggest fear?


Climate change

Cover art of OK Computer
#OnThisNote: The Radiohead prophecy

By 11 Jan 2022


Bizcommunity Happiness is…


A family Sunday lunch

Bizcommunity On stage, I tend to…


Expect the sound to be perfect before I can rock out

Bizcommunity The best life lesson you have learned?


Don’t expect the sound to be perfect - so rock out anyway.

Bizcommunity What has been your favourite journey so far?


This life has been my best life so far.

Bizcommunity Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?


We work with schools.

Bizcommunity Wishes and dreams?


I’ve always stuck with world peace as a wish and my dream is for my children to be proud of me.

Social media


YouTube
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
NextOptions
Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Read more: barack Obama, Martin Myers, South African musicians, #MusicExchange

Related

Image supplied: Reino Brink
#MusicExchange: The arrival of Reino Brink31 May 2022
Image supplied: Cameron Ward
#MusicExchange: Guitar legend Cameron Ward releases new album24 May 2022
Source: Supplied
#MusicExchange: Craig Lucas releases powerful single Better featuring Goodluck17 May 2022
Image supplied: The Soil are set to perform at the Emporers Palace in June
The Soil set to perform at Emperors Palace13 May 2022
Image supplied: Shortstraw have released what seems like their last album
#MusicExchange: Shortstraw's last hurrah10 May 2022
Image supplied: Sun El Musician is one of the artists joining the stage at the I Am Live concert
All about the Bassline Fest I Am Live concert9 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz