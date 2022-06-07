MusicExchange: Amersham's rendezvous with midlife crises

SA's legendary Rock band, Amersham, unleash their first release of the year as they burst into 2022 with their latest single, Eat, Drink & Remarry, - Out now across all digital platforms.

The cover artwork of Eat, Drink & Remarry

What is your job description?

What does music mean to you?

My music is about…

What is your motto?

Fame is about…

Retirement will happen when…

I don't do…

I would love to co-write with…

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The song you must do during every show?

Any funny moments on stage?

My heroes are…

My style icon is…

Which living person do you admire most and why?

What is your most treasured possession?

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Dream gig to do?

What makes you stand out?

Any nicknames?

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

What are you streaming?

Greatest movie ever made?

What book are you reading?

What song changed your life?

Who do you love?

What is your favourite word?

Top of your bucket list?

Your greatest achievement?

What do you complain about most often?

What is your biggest fear?

Happiness is…

On stage, I tend to…

The best life lesson you have learned?

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Wishes and dreams?

Social media

“All our latest songs are inspired by midlife crisis: This one is about divorce,” explains Nathan Waywell.As with the previous four singles, Eat, Drink & Remarry is holistic: a democratically written and recorded song, playful yet true to life.Amersham (made up of Adam Lomas, Sasha Sonnbichler, Tim Trotter and Waywell) is pushing boundaries and challenging convention with each new track they drop, and Eat, Drink & Remarry now sits atop a growing mount of cheeky adrenaline-fueled fun.The subsequent success of the new songs since 2020 has the band and longstanding fans feeling vindicated that there is still more great music to be made.Free of restriction and exhilarated to be writing and recording together, Amersham’s new music invites listeners to be swept up and taken on a trip filled with excitement, possibility and cathartic liberation.I chatted to Waywell last week…HumanMusic means magic to me. It’s something that gives me faith in life itself. Some other animals make music - but not like us.In Amersham it’s about our life experiences and working through questions, emotions, humour and groove. It has to groove.Keep pushing the boundaryLosing touch with realityI’m dead, seriously, there’s so much to do even when we’re old.Climate denialismLennon/McCartneyMy headThe joy you feel when someone tells you they like your song. Music is a good feeling channelerMatchbox, our ‘90s hit that spent over 20 weeks on the chartsOh yes! Plenty, the best is when someone falls off stage (and doesn’t hurt themselves).NirvanaEddie VedderBarack Obama, he is an American Mandela in more ways than one.LoveBlack LabelGlastonburyI’m 6’4Fatty, my brother calls me that (facepalm).Make documentaries about musicians from around the world.Apple Podcasts and Music, YouTube, Netflix, DSTV.GandhiThe Bill Bryson one about the 1920’s. He’s superb.Airbag from OK Computer by Radiohead.My friends and familyYesThe MoonReceiving a Sama Award.ComplainersClimate changeA family Sunday lunchExpect the sound to be perfect before I can rock outDon’t expect the sound to be perfect - so rock out anyway.This life has been my best life so far.We work with schools.I’ve always stuck with world peace as a wish and my dream is for my children to be proud of me.