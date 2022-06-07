MusicExchange: Amersham's rendezvous with midlife crises

SA's legendary Rock band, Amersham, unleash their first release of the year as they burst into 2022 with their latest single, Eat, Drink & Remarry, - Out now across all digital platforms.
The cover artwork of Eat, Drink & Remarry
“All our latest songs are inspired by midlife crisis: This one is about divorce,” explains Nathan Waywell.
As with the previous four singles, Eat, Drink & Remarry is holistic: a democratically written and recorded song, playful yet true to life.
Amersham (made up of Adam Lomas, Sasha Sonnbichler, Tim Trotter and Waywell) is pushing boundaries and challenging convention with each new track they drop, and Eat, Drink & Remarry now sits atop a growing mount of cheeky adrenaline-fueled fun.
The subsequent success of the new songs since 2020 has the band and longstanding fans feeling vindicated that there is still more great music to be made.
Free of restriction and exhilarated to be writing and recording together, Amersham’s new music invites listeners to be swept up and taken on a trip filled with excitement, possibility and cathartic liberation.
I chatted to Waywell last week…
What is your job description?
Human
What does music mean to you?
Music means magic to me. It’s something that gives me faith in life itself. Some other animals make music - but not like us.
My music is about…
In Amersham it’s about our life experiences and working through questions, emotions, humour and groove. It has to groove.
What is your motto?
Keep pushing the boundary
Fame is about…
Losing touch with reality
Retirement will happen when…
I’m dead, seriously, there’s so much to do even when we’re old.
I don't do…
Climate denialism
I would love to co-write with…
Lennon/McCartney
Where do you go for inspiration to create?
My head
What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?
The joy you feel when someone tells you they like your song. Music is a good feeling channeler
The song you must do during every show?
Matchbox, our ‘90s hit that spent over 20 weeks on the charts
Any funny moments on stage?
Oh yes! Plenty, the best is when someone falls off stage (and doesn’t hurt themselves).
My heroes are…
Nirvana
My style icon is…
Eddie Vedder
Which living person do you admire most and why?
Barack Obama, he is an American Mandela in more ways than one.
What is your most treasured possession?
Love
It's your round; what are you drinking?
Black Label
Dream gig to do?
Glastonbury
What makes you stand out?
I’m 6’4
Any nicknames?
Fatty, my brother calls me that (facepalm).
If you were not a musician, what would you do?
Make documentaries about musicians from around the world.
What are you streaming?
Apple Podcasts and Music, YouTube, Netflix, DSTV.
Greatest movie ever made?
Gandhi
What book are you reading?
The Bill Bryson one about the 1920’s. He’s superb.