Make Dad Man of the Weekend this Father's Day!

We've declared dads Man of the Weekend this month at City Lodge Hotel Group and put together great rates and meal deals that apply every weekend in June 2022.
Book our family-friendly hospitality for a weekend away at 30% off the best available rate at participating hotels on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in June 2022:
Courtyard Hotels from R999
City Lodge Hotels from R799
Town Lodges from R749
The special rates are available for walk-in, telephone and email reservations, or book online at www.clhg.com by selecting the 'WKND Special' rate in the booking process. Rates are per room per night for single or double occupancy, and exclude Road Lodges and City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport. Ts and Cs apply.
We’ve also added a delicious dining offering with dads in mind that applies to all participating hotels, including Road Lodges, during every weekend in June 2022. Order our delicious barbeque ribs & crispy potato wedges for R170 or our barbeque ribs & rustic potato chips for R140 at participating Road Lodges, for lunch or dinner, and dads will receive a free ice-cold Castle Lite (Heineken 0.0 at Road Lodge Randburg). In addition, our breakfast buffets have been enhanced with a few extra dishes on Father’s Day, 19 June 2022, to get your dad’s special day off to an excellent start.
Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotel Group, says, “We’ve made it easy to celebrate the dads in your life across our hotels. Take the family on a weekend away this June and explore some of our country’s beautiful destinations. With great rates and delicious treats, a mini-break is just what the family needs.
“Strict Covid-19 regulations are followed at all of our hotels, including the wearing of masks, sanitising and social distancing, as regulated. You can stay safe with us.”
The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands