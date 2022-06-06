Industries

Make Dad Man of the Weekend this Father's Day!

6 Jun 2022
Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
We've declared dads Man of the Weekend this month at City Lodge Hotel Group and put together great rates and meal deals that apply every weekend in June 2022.
Make Dad Man of the Weekend this Father's Day!

Book our family-friendly hospitality for a weekend away at 30% off the best available rate at participating hotels on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in June 2022:
  • Courtyard Hotels from R999
  • City Lodge Hotels from R799
  • Town Lodges from R749

    The special rates are available for walk-in, telephone and email reservations, or book online at www.clhg.com by selecting the 'WKND Special' rate in the booking process. Rates are per room per night for single or double occupancy, and exclude Road Lodges and City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport. Ts and Cs apply.

    Make Dad Man of the Weekend this Father's Day!Make Dad Man of the Weekend this Father's Day!

    We’ve also added a delicious dining offering with dads in mind that applies to all participating hotels, including Road Lodges, during every weekend in June 2022. Order our delicious barbeque ribs & crispy potato wedges for R170 or our barbeque ribs & rustic potato chips for R140 at participating Road Lodges, for lunch or dinner, and dads will receive a free ice-cold Castle Lite (Heineken 0.0 at Road Lodge Randburg). In addition, our breakfast buffets have been enhanced with a few extra dishes on Father’s Day, 19 June 2022, to get your dad’s special day off to an excellent start.

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotel Group, says, “We’ve made it easy to celebrate the dads in your life across our hotels. Take the family on a weekend away this June and explore some of our country’s beautiful destinations. With great rates and delicious treats, a mini-break is just what the family needs.

    “Strict Covid-19 regulations are followed at all of our hotels, including the wearing of masks, sanitising and social distancing, as regulated. You can stay safe with us.”

    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
    Read more: City Lodge Hotels, City Lodge Hotel Group, COURTYARD HOTELS

