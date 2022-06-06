Industries

    Gauteng Film Commission hosts Youth Month events

    6 Jun 2022
    To commemorate Youth Month, The Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) is hosting select activities for June in an effort to empower youth as future pioneers.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The GFC kickstarted the festivities by supporting the #FunkITImWalking night walk which took place in Soweto on 2 June to promote the safety of women in our country. The walk began at the historical Vilakazi Street and featured a visit to various heritage sites such as the Hector Pieterson Memorial and the Hastings Ndlovu site narrated by Seth Mazibuko, the youngest member of the South African Students' Organisation that planned and led the Soweto uprising.

    The night concluded with a dinner and live performance by singer and songwriter, Nomsa Mazwai at The BoxShop Lifestyle-Top Deck.

    Image supplied: The Discover Summit was announced on 26 May
    GFC launches The Discover Summit

    30 May 2022


    GFC acting CEO, Keitumetse Lebaka, said, “The youth are, and will always be our future. Through this night walk, we aim to highlight the importance of a bustling nightlife for the township economy and get the youth engaged with activities that support their growth. The GFC is incredibly happy to be a partner for this event as we continue to build the lives of future pioneers throughout Gauteng.”

    The youth are the biggest drivers of the film industry - which is GFC’s key mandate. The GFC also knows that safety is the key requisite for the film industry, in particular for women and youth.

    Beyond the walk, the GFC will also be engaging in other activities throughout Youth Month, namely:
    • 4 June: Sports Day at the Sports Ground in Orlando East
    • 13 June: Kids Dialogue Session, YMCA/DOCC in Orlando East
    • 15 June: Youth Engagement Dinner at The BoxShop Lifestyle
    • 16 June: Youth Day Commemorative Walk at Morris Isaacson High
    • 16 June: Youth Market at The Box Shop Lifestyle Parking Lot
    • 24 June: Discover Summit Inaugural Lecture at TUT (Pretoria)
    Source:
    Durban International Film Festival to be presented in July

    3 days ago


    The GFC Youth Month activities form part of the journey which leads to an international summit that they will be hosting, set to position local filmmakers as titans of the film industry - aiming to equip both the current and next generation with the skills necessary to thrive in an evolving industry landscape.

    The event will be held at the Sandton Convention Center from 18-20 October 2022. To register as a speaker, delegate or exhibitor, go here.
    Gauteng Film Commission, youth empowerment, Nomsa Mazwai, #YouthMonth, Keitumetse Lebaka

    #Newsmaker: Songinkosi Zuma, VMLY&R head People Operations14 hours ago
    #Newsmaker: Songinkosi Zuma, VMLY&R head People Operations14 hours ago
    #YouthMonth: Meet Russell Abrahams, the SA creative who caught the eye of H&M2 Jun 2022
    #YouthMonth: Meet Russell Abrahams, the SA creative who caught the eye of H&M2 Jun 2022
    GFC launches The Discover Summit30 May 2022
    GFC launches The Discover Summit30 May 2022
    MiWay partners with Good Things Guy to share positive stories19 Apr 2022
    MiWay partners with Good Things Guy to share positive stories19 Apr 2022
    Nominations open for 2022 IAMS Rising Star Awards25 Feb 2022
    Nominations open for 2022 IAMS Rising Star Awards25 Feb 2022
    Western Cape unveils contractor's framework targeting women, youth25 Jan 2022
    Western Cape unveils contractor's framework targeting women, youth25 Jan 2022
