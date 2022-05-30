GFC launches The Discover Summit

The Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) has announced and launched the inaugural Discover Summit.

Image supplied: The Discover Summit was announced on 26 May

The Summit was launched on 26 May at Constitution Hill at the Africa Day celebration and will be a three-day event, taking place from 18-20 October at the Sandton Convention Centre.The Discover Summit is a modern, revolutionary platform, aimed at equipping local filmmakers, both the current and next generation, with the necessary skills to thrive in an evolving industry landscape. The event will touch on current methods of filmmaking, preparing and guiding local filmmakers on the industry’s evolution, together with steps forward to keep up with and set global standards.The Discover Summit is also aimed at assisting filmmakers in the shift from creative to entrepreneur, benefitting not only themselves but the local film economy in general, by creating employment and business opportunities. The Discover Summit will provide funding pipelines, access to the market, mentorship and collaborative opportunities.The GFC has partnered with the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR) to see this vision fulfilled.“As our local industry continues to develop, we are given a pathway to a global audience in a seemingly unprecedented manner. The Discover Summit 2022 will be Gauteng’s ticket to the global stage as not just a filming destination, but a hub of industry knowledge that will ensure the survival and sustainable development of modern filming practices, allowing us to grow as the world grows”, said Gauteng SACR MEC, Mbali Hlophe.GFC chairperson, Busisiwe Mhaga, said, “Evolving is the most vital aspect of the industry we love. Change is constant, necessary, and should always be embraced as we look at developing a more sustainable industry, positioned for local filmmakers to be forward-facing and ready for the prosperous journey ahead.”With an array of exhibitions, panels, masterclasses and workshops, the Summit promises to be an event that grows and empowers creatives through five key Summit Tracks, namely: Digital, Business/Funding/Marketing, African Pop Culture and Film and Filmmaking and Wellness.“Through this year’s inaugural event and beyond, we seek to fulfil our many goals and directives within the industry and empower our talent in their visions as not only creatives but entrepreneurial masters of their respective crafts”, concluded the GFC’s Acting CEO, Keitumetse Lebaka.