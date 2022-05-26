Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comThe Music In Africa FoundationShowmaxSA SharesOnPoint PRKaya 959Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Customer Service Supervisor Cape Town
  • Manager Operations Cape Town
  • Managing Editor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The Lumineers announce tour dates in South Africa

    26 May 2022
    The Lumineers Brightside World Tour 2022 has announced two dates in South Africa.
    Image sourced from
    Image sourced from Ticketmaster

    The two-time Grammy Award-nominated artists will be performing two shows on 30 November at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and 2 December at the SunBet Arena, Pretoria.

    These dates mark the band’s anticipated return to South Africa and celebrates their fourth studio album, Brightside, which includes such new favourites as A.M. Radio, Big Shot, Where We Are and the chart-topping first single and title track, Brightside.

    Behind the band’s many smash hits, Ho Hey, Ophelia, Stubborn Love and Gloria to name a few, their widespread success is also credited to their spirited live shows and this tour is set to be no different.



    Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, Brightside marks The Lumineers’ first new music in more than two years.

    The Lumineers Brightside World Tour tour will go on sale at 9am on 27 May exclusively from Ticketmaster.

    The Discovery Bank pre-sale began at 9am on 25 May and runs until 9am on 27 May here.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Cape Town, Pretoria, The Lumineers, GrandWest

    Related

    Image supplied: Wiehan Mostert and Will Rawson, cofounders of Furley's Bar & Grill
    Furley's Bar & Grill breathes life into Newlands25 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: Shortstraw will be performing in Cape Town as part of their Fine thanks, and you? tour
    Shortstraw tour heads to Cape Town24 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: David Gray will perform an arena tour in South Africa
    David Gray to perform South African arena tour24 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: Tang will open its doors at the V&A Waterfront
    Tang opens doors in Cape Town22 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: 15 on Orange in Cape Town, South Africa
    Le Petit Chef to make Cape Town debut15 Mar 2022
    Image supplied: Eet Kreef Herleef! is returning to the stage this month
    Eet Kreef Herleef! returns to the stage14 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz