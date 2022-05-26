The Lumineers announce tour dates in South Africa

The two-time Grammy Award-nominated artists will be performing two shows on 30 November at the Grand Arena, GrandWest and 2 December at the SunBet Arena, Pretoria.
These dates mark the band’s anticipated return to South Africa and celebrates their fourth studio album, Brightside, which includes such new favourites as A.M. Radio, Big Shot, Where We Are and the chart-topping first single and title track, Brightside.
Behind the band’s many smash hits, Ho Hey, Ophelia, Stubborn Love and Gloria to name a few, their widespread success is also credited to their spirited live shows and this tour is set to be no different.
Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, Brightside marks The Lumineers’ first new music in more than two years.
The Lumineers Brightside World Tour tour will go on sale at 9am on 27 May exclusively from Ticketmaster.
The Discovery Bank pre-sale began at 9am on 25 May and runs until 9am on 27 May here.