Events News South Africa

    Africa


    Climate Actions Now launches monthly events

    26 May 2022
    Climate Actions Now (Can) from Ireland, the United Kingdom and Cape Town has announced a series of events that will be taking place on the first Saturday of each month.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The series will start on 4 June and is a meet up of young climate activists, followed by live music and DJs from 9.30pm to 4am.

    Robert Stephenson, founder of Can, said, "Can is delighted to be supporting the Breakfast Club for the past two years and being instrumental in starting this new Can Cape Town music movement. This starts to bring together the best of the amazing talent in Cape Town in a way that promotes awareness of the emerging music scene here and the cause of climate change awareness and solutions. Can will also film and broadcast the event too and will also be releasing and promoting some of the best Cape Town artists in the UK and Ireland, including through live shows and festivals, helping Cape Town artists to go international in a cool way”.

    Can Music is the music arm of Climate Actions Now and invests in the unique sounds and artists from Cape Town, South Africa. The events aim to discover and support music, art, and young talent with purpose. This is especially important considering climate change, pandemics, mental health, violence, and the lack of opportunities for young emerging artists. These issues are of great concern in society and increasingly among young artists, several of whom have unfortunately taken their own lives.

    Can is running a series of fundraiser events at District on Harrington Street, starting on 4 June from 8pm to 4am. These events will serve a dual purpose, showcasing the best emerging talent in Cape Town and raising funds for the Can Breakfast Club programme.

    Cairo Cpt is the first headline act and will also introduce TinTa Tribe from Siqalo as they produce songs that touch people's hearts and minds.
    TinTa Tribe, one of the main acts of the evening, just released their first single and music video Yek'ugowa meaning "stop stressing"



    SGG (Shaun Musungate) is one of the most impressive young rappers in SA, with his single ‘African Boy’ due for release with Can Music on the night of the event.
    Can has also announced DJ Tease, Uyanda (Deep House), Nwaiiza (Gqom) and Jay R Ukhona as special guests at the event.

    Tickets for this event are available online.
