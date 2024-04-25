Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactGfK – An NIQ CompanyBurger KingBataKAP LimitedNinety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Digital marketplaces on the rise in Africa

    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    Africa’s high mobile penetration rates as well as its young population have contributed to the continent’s positive response to digital marketplaces and on-demand services.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Several notable marketplaces that have grown exponentially on the continent include Nigeria’s Jumia, South Africa’s Takealot and the international e-hailing service Uber. This year, the continent sees the arrival of new multinational marketplaces, including most recently Temu.

    However, there is room for growth in the maturation, service offering and operational efficiency of marketplaces in other industries, including insurance, hospitality, transport, financial services and others.

    Both businesses and consumers must familiarise themselves with the continent’s growing relationship with marketplaces and assess what this means for entrepreneurship, innovation and meeting growing consumer demands on the continent.

    True marketplaces

    Consumers want a true marketplace in every sense. There are a few digital platforms that allow you to see a real price that you can buy for insurance, like with Checkers60, but these are generally from a single product supplier. Imagine if you could get the Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay and Spar price for an item in one place and buy right then in one Super App.

    Zando Global launches to compete with Shein and Temu
    Zando Global launches to compete with Shein and Temu

    18 Apr 2024

    Innovation in the face of growing consumer demand

    The African continent's embrace of digital marketplaces marks a significant shift in its entrepreneurial landscape, fostering innovation and meeting growing consumer demands.

    “It's all about meeting consumer needs and the evolution of the marketplace - a trend that comes with both opportunities and challenges,” says Ayanda Mvandaba, CEO of online non-alcoholic beverages retailer, Drink Nil.

    “It expands the reach of a product or service and enhances accessibility to consumers, however it presents a challenge in that it requires constant innovation and strategic adaptation to stand out amidst a growing array of options.”

    The power of contextual data for marketplaces

    One of the most impactful measures to undertake involves dismantling data silos within an organisation. The same is true with the development of any marketplace.

    “It's critical to recognise that information fuels every department within an organisation. Ensuring access to contextual data empowers customer-facing teams to have impactful engagement with the customers, thereby improving the experience they can provide,” comments Zoho’s regional manager, Africa, Andrew Bourne.

    Furthermore, it enables the delivery of personalised experiences to each customer, further augmenting their perception of the organisation. In this regard, the implementation of a customer experience platform assumes significant importance. Ideally, such a platform should offer seamless and contextual flow of data between different systems, single sign on (SSO), and granular access control.

    Marketplace capabilities are being prioritised

    The Salesforce State of e-Commerce Report found that one-third of commerce professionals — across industries and business sizes are prioritising adding marketplace capabilities to their existing ecommerce experience.

    Marketplaces make it easy (and fast) to diversify revenue streams, reduce inventory risk, and win customer loyalty. Joint innovations enhance data management, improve customer experiences, and enable AI-powered applications.

    Read more: e-commerce, mobile penetration, mobile commerce
    NextOptions

    Related

    Amazon launches shopping channel on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee
    Amazon launches shopping channel on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee
    2 days
    Retailer insights: Why Shopify makes sense
    TDMCRetailer insights: Why Shopify makes sense
    E-commerce surge spells opportunity for SA's SME transporters
    E-commerce surge spells opportunity for SA's SME transporters
     11 Apr 2024
    Amazon is coming and it&#x2019;s going to be Big! Or is it?
    DentsuAmazon is coming and it’s going to be Big! Or is it?
    4 business trends to navigate the economic future
    4 business trends to navigate the economic future
    10 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The SpendTrend 2024 report, a collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa analyses credit card spending behaviour to understand consumer spending habits
    SpendTrend 2024: Resilient South Africans adapt to challenging economic conditions
     9 Apr 2024
    Massmart exec shares 5 tips to grow your SME business online
    Massmart exec shares 5 tips to grow your SME business online
    2 Apr 2024
    Is your favourite online marketplace giving you the best user-friendly experience?
    Is your favourite online marketplace giving you the best user-friendly experience?
    25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz