Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ambani Reputation ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    SA challenges EU citrus regulations for second time

    By Nelson Banya
    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    South Africa has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the European Union's regulations on citrus black spot (CBS). The complaint addresses changes the EU made to phytosanitary requirements concerning imports of oranges and other citrus products due to concerns about the false codling moth (FCM). This dispute,, initially brought up in July 2022, is still under adjudication.
    Source: neelam279 via
    Source: neelam279 via Pixabay

    The EU is a major market for South African citrus fruit, accounting for a third of its citrus exports and the move is the African country's second-ever WTO complaint.

    "South Africa has requested WTO dispute consultations with the European Union concerning certain aspects of the regime imposed by the European Union on the importation of South African citrus fruit," the WTO said in a statement.

    SA takes WTO action against EU's citrus regulations
    SA takes WTO action against EU's citrus regulations

    16 Apr 2024

    New measures imposed by the EU require enhanced cold treatment for fruit due to concerns over false codling moth, a pest commonly found in sub-Saharan Africa, and citrus black spot, a fungal disease which leaves dark spots on fruit.

    Parties to the dispute have 60 days to discuss and resolve the matter, the WTO said. If consultations fail, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

    South African farmers, who are battling power supply and logistics challenges as well as higher input costs, say increased CBS risk management requirements add about $100m annually in costs.

    Read more: agriculture industry, citrus industry, agroprocessing, Nelson Banya
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Alexander Smith.

    Related

    FAO issues warning on southern Africa maize shortfall
    FAO issues warning on southern Africa maize shortfall
    22 hours
    Source: Supplied - Forestry South Africa
    From trees to triumph: Forestry as a plastic pollution solution
    2 days
    TES providers can elevate citrus farming profits, community relations
    TES providers can elevate citrus farming profits, community relations
     19 Apr 2024
    Source: wangstdo via
    Outeniqua Research Farm boosts WCape dairy sector
    16 Apr 2024
    SA takes WTO action against EU's citrus regulations
    SA takes WTO action against EU's citrus regulations
    16 Apr 2024
    Eastern Cape launches support programme, boosting emerging mohair farmers
    Eastern Cape launches support programme, boosting emerging mohair farmers
    15 Apr 2024
    Old Mutual, Cape Chamber join forces to enhance agricultural industry
    Old Mutual, Cape Chamber join forces to enhance agricultural industry
    12 Apr 2024
    A logo of Sibanye-Stillwater is seen at a mine in Marikana. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Sibanye-Stillwater to cut 4,000 jobs in underperforming gold business
     12 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz