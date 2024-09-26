Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Advertising Media ForumBroad MediaDaily MaverickPublicis Groupe AfricaOrnicoTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingIncubetaTDMCMDNTVRocketseedHuman8SME South AfricaBizcommunity.comAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Marketing & Media Online Media

    How a leading South African software development company achieved huge growth

    Issued by Broad Media
    26 Sep 2024
    26 Sep 2024
    The company partnered with MyBroadband to grow its business – and over the past two years, it has more than doubled its revenue and staff count.
    How a leading South African software development company achieved huge growth

    A top South African software development company has significantly grown its revenue and client base thanks to an ongoing advertising partnership with MyBroadband.

    The software development company, based in Johannesburg, decided to work with MyBroadband to grow its business following an assessment of the country’s ICT sector.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    It found that MyBroadband was South Africa’s largest and most influential ICT news website, and that advertising on MyBroadband would increase its presence in front of ICT business decision-makers.

    The results of partnering with MyBroadband speak for themselves: The software development company has more than doubled its revenue and staff count over the past two years – taking on multiple new clients and development projects along the way.

    Path to growth

    The software development company’s advertising partnership with MyBroadband was essential to its incredible growth – and consisted of two key components:

    • Always-on display banners

    • Sponsored articles with targeted social media promotions

    The advertising campaign kicked off with display banners on MyBroadband. These banners promoted the software developer’s brand, helping to create awareness among South African ICT decision-makers.

    The next step was to publish sponsored articles about the company and its offerings, which educated South African businesses and ICT leaders about their software development solutions in more detail.

    The sponsored articles also helped to build trust and credibility for the company, by highlighting its successful track record.

    Through both the banners and articles, potential clients were also able to immediately reach out to the software development company through a contact link.

    This allowed the software development company to speak to potential clients while their interest was piqued – resulting in more conversions.

    Your business can also experience the benefits of advertising with MyBroadband – click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Read more: MyBroadband, Broad Media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz