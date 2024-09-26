Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Advertising Media ForumBroad MediaDaily MaverickPublicis Groupe AfricaOrnicoTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingIncubetaTDMCMDNTVRocketseedHuman8SME South AfricaBizcommunity.comAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing

    Creativity in marketing

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    26 Sep 2024
    26 Sep 2024
    Join us for the second instalment of the Daily Maverick Masterclass webinar series, where brand and strategy expert David Blyth engages in a thought-provoking discussion with Jessica Wheeler (Nando’s) and Robyn Lewis (MTN) on the evolving role of creativity in marketing and how brands can break through the clutter.
    Creativity in marketing

    Don’t miss this insightful session happening live, online, and free on Thursday, 26 September at 12pm.

    Register now to join the conversation via https://events.dailymaverick.co.za/.

    Read more: the Daily Maverick, Jessica Wheeler, David Blyth
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz