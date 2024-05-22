Disney Channel premieres Season 2 of local series’ Klik Klub and Wandi & Kabz

Get ready for double the fun this winter as Disney Channel (DStv Channel 303) welcomes the return of two popular short-form series, Klik Klub and Wandi & Kabz, both for a second season. Klik Klub premieres on Friday, 24 May at 16:50 CAT while Wandi & Kabz join the party on Friday, 21 June at 16:55 CAT.

The Klik Klub is a cool after-school club where a group of kids of different ages hang out and send invitation letters to their favourite influencers. They wait in anticipation to see which surprise celebrity guest will knock on their door, carrying a mystery box filled with ingredients representing their childhood food memory. Thereafter, the group splits into two teams to cook up a storm with the mystery box contents and compete in a taste challenge.

The season one cast Bokamoso Khalushi (15); Diante Lee-Kye Bastew (10); Kimberley Orielle Strange (11) and Cebelihle Khanyisa Mbambo (14) are joined by two new members this season - Asha Grace Palesa Vorster (12) and Caiden Hunter Distiller (12).

The crew is ready to take on a new season of culinary challenges as they welcome new surprise celebrity guests: Dancer and TikTok sensation Justin De Nobrega, Miss Universe South Africa 2023 and Miss Supranational South Africa 2024 Bryoni Govender, dancer and content creator Summer Heynes, actress and host Candice Modiselle and Mi Casa trumpeter Mo-T. With laughter, friendly competition, and a healthy dose of laughs, Klik Klub is the perfect after-school hangout session.

Klik Klub is produced by That Food Guy Group for The Walt Disney Company Africa and premieres on Disney Channel (DStv channel 303) from Friday, 24 May at 16:50 (CAT).

Wandi & Kabz, a live-action meets animation comedy series, is anchored by Ogadinma Ngobili (14) as Wandi and Marang Neo (10) as Kabz. These besties go on grand adventures together, meeting popular African historical figures, thanks to Wandi’s special antique, time-travelling pocket watch. After a quick and playful interaction, the historical figures whisk Wandi and Kabz off to the past for a light-hearted glimpse into significant scenes from their lives.

From the bustling streets of gold rush-era Johannesburg to the epic battles of the Zulu Kingdom, Season 2 of Wandi & Kabz brings history to life with trademark humour and wit. Viewers can expect to learn fascinating facts while laughing along with the show's infectious energy from figures that include Queen of Sheba, King Moshoeshoe and Albertina Sisulu.

The roles of the historical figures are played by South African actors and actresses – the guest cast include:

Yaa Asantewaa - Ashanti warrior queen who defended the Golden Stool played by Nokuthula Ledwaba



Nana Asma’u - scholarly princess who founded women’s schools played by Moliehi Didie Makobane



Imhotep - Ancient Egyptian architect who built the first pyramid played by Jacques Blignaut



David Livingstone - Scottish explorer who named Victoria Falls played by Charlie Bouguenon



Job Maseko - South African WWII hero who outsmarted the enemy played by Ben Tjibe



King Moshoeshoe - founder of Lesotho and first King who favoured peace over war played by Michael Mabizela



Olive Schreiner - South African feminist writer who challenged stereotypes played by Deoudoné van der Merwe



Shaka Zulu - founder of the Zulu Empire who revolutionized warfare played by Nicholas Nkuna



Queen of Sheba - renowned ruler known for her beauty and intellect and met with King Solomon played by Bianca Le Grange



Albertina Sisulu - South African anti-apartheid activist who led the Women’s March played by Faith Baloyi

Wandi & Kabz is produced by Storyline Productions and premieres on Disney Channel (DStv channel 303) from Friday, 21 June at 16:55 (CAT).