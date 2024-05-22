DSAC Publishing Hub for 2024/25 open for manuscripts and publishers

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and the Academic and Non-Fiction Authors' Association of South Africa (Anfasa) have announced the opening of the DSAC Publishing Hub for 2024/25.

Successful authors will receive a grant of R25,000 for content development and will be paired with experienced publishers to guide them through the publishing process.

Interested practitioners can apply through Anfasa and the DSAC. The submission window for manuscripts closes 28 June 2024.

Submissions received after this date will not be considered. Authors are urged to ensure that their entries adhere to all stipulated guidelines.

Comprehensive submission guidelines and requirements are available on the Anfasa website.

In a particularly significant year, as South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the country's rich history, diverse culture, and journey towards freedom and equality.

Categories

Submissions are open across numerous categories, including novels, poetry and short story anthologies, drama text, narrative non-fiction, and children's and young adults' books.

The initiative welcomes manuscripts that explore novel ideas, address themes of national significance, and mirror the diverse mosaic of South African culture and heritage.

Manuscripts penned in official South African languages, including Khoisan languages, are encouraged.

Appointment of reputable publishers

DSAC in collaboration with Anfasa, will appoint publishers for the production of the literary works. The chosen publishers will play a pivotal role in the successful production, publishing, marketing, and distribution of literary works.

Publishers will contribute significantly to the realisation of the hub’s objective to illuminate untold stories, celebrate the South African heritage, and empower the books and publishing sector in the country.

Interested and qualified publishers are invited to submit their profiles, proposals, and quotations for consideration, by visiting the official websites of Anfasa and the DSAC.

The deadline for publisher submissions is 14 June 2024. Late entries will not be accepted.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with publishers who share our passion for developing and uplifting South African literature," said the DSAC acting director general, Dr Cynthia Khumalo.

"Their expertise and dedication, coupled with the department's unwavering commitment, will contribute to the creation of impactful literary works. Together, we will reflect the rich diversity of our nation and catalyse sustainable economic growth for the industry, fostering a vibrant literary landscape for generations to come."

Selection panel invitation

Proficient and experienced practitioners with expertise in the book value chain, language experts, and published authors are invited to apply to be part of the selection panel.

The panel's responsibilities include reviewing manuscripts, providing recommendations, undertaking developmental editing, and offering industry-related advice.

" We look forward to the transformative potential of the sector through the DSAC Publishing Hub,” said chief director of cultural development, DSAC Tsholofelo Lejaka.

"By bringing together the expertise of the selection panel, we aim to foster a supportive environment for authors and create a literary legacy that resonates with the diversity of our nation."

Main purpose

Following a successful launch last year, the DSAC Publishing Hub initiative aims to ignite the spark to illuminate untold stories, celebrate the South African heritage, and empower authors and the books and publishing sector across South Africa.

The DSAC Publishing Hub's main purpose is to develop and promote South African literature by supporting authors and revitalising the publishing industry.

This is a remarkable opportunity for authors to share their unique perspectives, contribute to the literary tapestry of the nation, and take part in shaping South African literature.

At the heart of the DSAC Publishing Hub lies a commitment to amplify South African literature by nurturing authors and reinvigorating the publishing landscape.

"This is an important milestone for the democracy of our country and there’s no better way to celebrate it as a sector," said Prof Ngubane, ANFASA chairman. "Through literature, we forge the timeless narratives that define the spirit of our nation."