Koyal Singh promoted to partner at Migration

Strategic brand communication studio, Migration, has announced the promotion of Koyal Singh to partner. This appointment is a reflection of her leadership and the success of the company in recent years.

The company anticipates that Koyal’s leadership as partner will usher in a dynamic phase of enhanced creativity and strategic depth, further solidifying Migration's role as an industry leader.

Koyal’s journey from a young creative in Durban to the boardroom of Migration is not only inspiring, but a testament to the company’s commitment to nurturing talent from within.

Migration’s founder, Shukri Toefy expressed his enthusiasm about Singh's promotion, stating, "This is the culmination of years of hard work, and we could not be more proud to welcome Koyal as a partner at Migration. She has demonstrated not only creative and strategic leadership but also strong business acumen that is invaluable to the business.”

With her experience at various agencies, Singh has brought a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives, since joining four years ago. As creative director, she has led both strategic and creative teams, and taken responsibility for key client relationships.

"I am really proud to be continuing my journey in this new role and am grateful to the team for their support. I truly believe in the mission and values of Migration and I am energised by the prospect of taking some of the world’s most valuable brands to new heights,” said Singh.

With this strategic promotion, Migration is set to continue its trajectory of growth, building on its reputation for delivering intelligent solutions that resonate across markets and cultures.

