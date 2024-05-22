Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoJoe PublicTopco MediaeMediaBrandMappAdvertising Media ForumDomains.co.zaHumanzHellopeterKLAOgilvy South AfricaSauce AdvertisingInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

Cilliers Brink tells us what the DA has done for Tshwane and its other metros!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Koyal Singh promoted to partner at Migration

    Issued by Migration Studios
    22 May 2024
    22 May 2024
    Strategic brand communication studio, Migration, has announced the promotion of Koyal Singh to partner. This appointment is a reflection of her leadership and the success of the company in recent years.
    Koyal Singh promoted to partner at Migration

    The company anticipates that Koyal’s leadership as partner will usher in a dynamic phase of enhanced creativity and strategic depth, further solidifying Migration's role as an industry leader.

    Koyal’s journey from a young creative in Durban to the boardroom of Migration is not only inspiring, but a testament to the company’s commitment to nurturing talent from within.

    Migration’s founder, Shukri Toefy expressed his enthusiasm about Singh's promotion, stating, "This is the culmination of years of hard work, and we could not be more proud to welcome Koyal as a partner at Migration. She has demonstrated not only creative and strategic leadership but also strong business acumen that is invaluable to the business.”

    With her experience at various agencies, Singh has brought a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives, since joining four years ago. As creative director, she has led both strategic and creative teams, and taken responsibility for key client relationships.

    "I am really proud to be continuing my journey in this new role and am grateful to the team for their support. I truly believe in the mission and values of Migration and I am energised by the prospect of taking some of the world’s most valuable brands to new heights,” said Singh.

    With this strategic promotion, Migration is set to continue its trajectory of growth, building on its reputation for delivering intelligent solutions that resonate across markets and cultures.

    migrationcreates.com

    NextOptions
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz