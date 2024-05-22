Media24 digital publishing audience dips in April

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa has released the digital publishing audience data for April 2024 with Media24 and Network24 holding their number one and two positions respectively as top online publications despite a drop in page views.

IOL only entered the Top 10 Online Publishers and Top 10 Online Publications last month but has held its position and seen increases on the previous month.

Top online publishers

Broad Media, DSTv Online Sports, IOL, and Arena Holdings increased their page views on the previous month.

DStv Online Sport which dropped to 29,230,878 pageviews in the previous month, has increased its page views over the previous month. It still maintains its fourth position.

Media24 held its first place despite a dip in page views.

Top online publications

There was a general dip in the figures as only SuperSport, Maroela Media and IOL had increases this month.

As with the top online publishers category, a similar pattern is seen across online publications, with SuperSport and SNL24 having dropped page views in March, to increasing on that month in April.

April 2024: Top online publishers

Media24 - 269,487,708

Maroela Media - 37,877,593

Broad Media - 30,253,802

DSTv Online Sports - 43,009,285

IOL - 28,248,578

Arena Holdings: 360 - 25,449,553

Citizen - 17,566,349

Caxton Local Newspapers - 15,398,272

Daily Maverick - 10,455,545

The South African - 8,403,064



April 2024: Top online publications

News24 - 144,678,898

Netwerk24 - 101,081,209

SuperSport - 43,009,285

Maroela Media - 37,877,593

IOL - 28,248,578 SNL24 - 20,238,762

Citizen - 17,566,349

Business Tech -15,260,930

Daily Maverick - 10,455,545

TimesLive: Arena: Web & App 9,616,860



Since its launch one year ago, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Industry Measurement Dashboard has provided the industry with data on the state of digital audiences in South Africa.

Since its inception, the IAB South Africa Industry Measurement Dashboard has grown to include data from more than 125 digital publications, including local news outlets and radio websites.

The Dashboard is a collaboration between IAB South Africa’s publisher and research and measurement councils to bridge buyers and digital publishers.

Through this initiative, IAB South Africa reports on the top publishers across the country as well as on trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others providing an opportunity for niche publishers to be included and play a vital role within the advertising landscape.

The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard is available to the media and marketing industry, with no login required. Agencies and publishers are encouraged to access this beneficial data for measurement and reporting purposes.

Click here to view the dashboard.