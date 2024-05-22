Media24 digital publishing audience dips in April

IOL only entered the Top 10 Online Publishers and Top 10 Online Publications last month but has held its position and seen increases on the previous month.
Broad Media, DSTv Online Sports, IOL, and Arena Holdings increased their page views on the previous month.
DStv Online Sport which dropped to 29,230,878 pageviews in the previous month, has increased its page views over the previous month. It still maintains its fourth position.
Media24 held its first place despite a dip in page views.
There was a general dip in the figures as only SuperSport, Maroela Media and IOL had increases this month.
As with the top online publishers category, a similar pattern is seen across online publications, with SuperSport and SNL24 having dropped page views in March, to increasing on that month in April.
Since its launch one year ago, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Industry Measurement Dashboard has provided the industry with data on the state of digital audiences in South Africa.
Since its inception, the IAB South Africa Industry Measurement Dashboard has grown to include data from more than 125 digital publications, including local news outlets and radio websites.
The Dashboard is a collaboration between IAB South Africa’s publisher and research and measurement councils to bridge buyers and digital publishers.
Through this initiative, IAB South Africa reports on the top publishers across the country as well as on trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others providing an opportunity for niche publishers to be included and play a vital role within the advertising landscape.
The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard is available to the media and marketing industry, with no login required. Agencies and publishers are encouraged to access this beneficial data for measurement and reporting purposes.
Click here to view the dashboard.