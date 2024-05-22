Industries

    Media24 digital publishing audience dips in April

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    22 May 2024
    The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa has released the digital publishing audience data for April 2024 with Media24 and Network24 holding their number one and two positions respectively as top online publications despite a drop in page views.
    Source: © 123rf The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s has released the digital publishing audience data for April 2024
    IOL only entered the Top 10 Online Publishers and Top 10 Online Publications last month but has held its position and seen increases on the previous month.

    Top online publishers

    Broad Media, DSTv Online Sports, IOL, and Arena Holdings increased their page views on the previous month.

    DStv Online Sport which dropped to 29,230,878 pageviews in the previous month, has increased its page views over the previous month. It still maintains its fourth position.

    Media24 held its first place despite a dip in page views.

    Top online publications

    There was a general dip in the figures as only SuperSport, Maroela Media and IOL had increases this month.

    As with the top online publishers category, a similar pattern is seen across online publications, with SuperSport and SNL24 having dropped page views in March, to increasing on that month in April.

    April 2024: Top online publishers

    1. Media24 - 269,487,708
    2. Maroela Media - 37,877,593
    3. Broad Media - 30,253,802
    4. DSTv Online Sports - 43,009,285
    5. IOL - 28,248,578
    6. Arena Holdings: 360 - 25,449,553
    7. Citizen - 17,566,349
    8. Caxton Local Newspapers - 15,398,272
    9. Daily Maverick - 10,455,545
    10. The South African - 8,403,064

    April 2024: Top online publications

    1. News24 - 144,678,898
    2. Netwerk24 - 101,081,209
    3. SuperSport - 43,009,285
    4. Maroela Media - 37,877,593
    5. IOL - 28,248,578
    6. SNL24 - 20,238,762
    7. Citizen - 17,566,349
    8. Business Tech -15,260,930
    9. Daily Maverick - 10,455,545
    10. TimesLive: Arena: Web & App 9,616,860

    Since its launch one year ago, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Industry Measurement Dashboard has provided the industry with data on the state of digital audiences in South Africa.

    Since its inception, the IAB South Africa Industry Measurement Dashboard has grown to include data from more than 125 digital publications, including local news outlets and radio websites.

    The Dashboard is a collaboration between IAB South Africa’s publisher and research and measurement councils to bridge buyers and digital publishers.

    Through this initiative, IAB South Africa reports on the top publishers across the country as well as on trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others providing an opportunity for niche publishers to be included and play a vital role within the advertising landscape.

    The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard is available to the media and marketing industry, with no login required. Agencies and publishers are encouraged to access this beneficial data for measurement and reporting purposes.

    Click here to view the dashboard.

    online media, IOL, Media24, The South African, SuperSport, TimesLive, Daily Maverick, digital publishing, Citizen, Danette Breitenbach, Maroela Media, IAB SA, Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa, Arena Holdings, Caxton local newspapers, Broad Media, DStv Online Sport, SNL24
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Let's do Biz