    Celebrating 15 years: A tribute to truth, tenacity, and the community behind Daily Maverick

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    31 Oct 2024
    31 Oct 2024
    This year marks 15 years of groundbreaking journalism for independent news and investigations publisher Daily Maverick. A milestone achieved through the commitment of our journalists, dedicated staff, and the unwavering support of our readers and the Maverick Insider community.
    Celebrating 15 years: A tribute to truth, tenacity, and the community behind Daily Maverick

    Together, we’ve shed light on some of South Africa's most pressing issues, driving change and accountability across the nation.

    The Insider community

    As we celebrate this legacy, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have fueled our journey, our Maverick Insiders. This community of dedicated individuals has been instrumental in enabling impactful journalism.

    Over 31,000 Insiders cover 40% of Daily Maverick’s costs, directly funding investigative reporting that holds power to account and protects the public interest. Their commitment has empowered us to produce stories that reshape society, to continue to pursue truth and protect democracy.

    The impact

    Since our founding, Daily Maverick has consistently tackled the complex and often hidden forces shaping society. Some of our most impactful investigations include:

    • September 2012: Greg Marinovich’s exposé “The Murder Fields of Marikana” revealed the tragic police involvement in the killing of 34 striking miners, challenging our understanding of state power.

    • June 2017: In collaboration with amaBhungane, #GuptaLeaks exposed the vast influence the Gupta family held over South Africa’s state structures, ultimately contributing to President Jacob Zuma’s resignation and fueling the fight against corruption.

    • October 2018: Pauli van Wyk’s “The Great VBS Heist” uncovered corruption involving high-profile individuals, including Julius Malema, prompting a national outcry over political exploitation.

    • February 2021: Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s report on the Digital Vibes scandal led to Minister Zweli Mkhize’s resignation, underscoring the role of journalism in holding power accountable.

    • October 2022: Rebecca Davis’ investigation exposed UCT vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, for misleading the university’s governing bodies and highlighted governance issues, reinforcing the importance of transparency in South Africa’s institutions.

    • 2016 – 2023: Marianne Thamm doggedly covered the controversies around Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe. In 2024, Hlophe was finally impeached, underscoring Daily Maverick’s role in holding all spheres of the state to account.

    • March 2023: Kevin Bloom’s detailed reporting on the four cartels operating within Eskom, raised public awareness, triggered government inquiries, and intensified pressure on officials to tackle the entrenched corruption within the SOE.

    You can read more on our greatest hits on the Daily Maverick Blog here.

    Become a part of our future

    If you believe in the power of fearless, independent journalism, consider joining our Maverick Insider community. For as little as R75 per month, you can help sustain the vital work that holds power accountable.

    As a Maverick Insider, you will not only enjoy exclusive benefits but also the gratifying knowledge that you are backing journalism that truly matters, protecting our democracy and promoting transparency in governance.

    Thank you for standing with us over the past 15 years. Together, let’s ensure a future for journalism that continues to serve and uplift South Africa.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
