How So Interactive energised LiveWell’s digital health revolution

So Interactive collaborated with the global digital wellness brand, LiveWell by Zurich, to redefine how wellness is communicated in the digital space.

Wellness has become more than just a trend – it’s a lifestyle that’s here to stay. The global wellness industry, now valued at $5.6tn, is expanding rapidly as people continue to prioritise their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

But in an industry defined by kale smoothies, dubious detoxes, and whatever Gwyneth Paltrow is doing, standing out requires more than buzzwords and bandwagoning, especially when it comes to consumers who want wellness without the woo-woo.

This is where LiveWell by Zurich comes in, and their latest work with So Interactive is a perfect example of how to approach wellness with authenticity and impact.

Designing wellness for everyone

Designed for the everyday person who’s looking to improve their health without getting caught up in the hype, LiveWell by Zurich offers a straightforward yet comprehensive digital health and wellness experience.

By integrating the key pillars of wellbeing – physical, mental, financial, and social health – it empowers its users to take control of their health in a way that feels achievable.

LiveWell by Zurich approached So Interactive, a digital creative and experience agency based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a brief to extend the app’s existing design language into a cohesive communication style that would resonate across multiple channels. The mission was to ensure that LiveWell by Zurich’s branding would stand out in a crowded market, driving engagement and adoption.

Alongside this, So Interactive was also tasked with a secondary challenge: launching a campaign that would make the concept of wellness feel more approachable and less daunting to a global audience – one spread across Brazil, India, and Indonesia.

To meet this challenge, the content had to be adaptable and translatable from English into Portuguese and Bahasa. But beyond language, the messaging needed to capture shared experiences that resonate across vastly different cultures.

Wellness in motion

So Interactive’s philosophy is that creativity is about more than aesthetics – it’s about creating experiences that connect on a deeper level. For LiveWell by Zurich, the agency’s approach centred around the theme of transformation to capture wellness in a way that feels authentic and attainable.

The narrative developed was built around the concept of movement. The goal was to inspire individuals to engage in simple, attainable activities that could lead to personal growth. The agency employed a vibrant gradient colour palette and fluid design elements that evoke a sense of motion and growth, emphasising the idea that wellness is a continuous, evolving process.

So Interactive’s approach extended across all digital touchpoints. The result is a cohesive visual identity that enhances LiveWell by Zurich’s brand presence, communicates its message of holistic wellbeing, and makes wellness feel more accessible.

For the launch of the campaign, So Interactive developed a concept centred around the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to wellness. LiveWell embraces that by catering to everyone, no matter where they are on their journey. Whether you’re a seasoned wellness warrior or just starting to think about running (but still have the tags on your shorts), this app is for you.

So Interactive created 23 unique videos for the English-language market alone, which were distributed across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Each version was then adapted for local markets with the help of native speakers and cultural consultants to ensure the messaging resonated in each region.

Creativity at the core

What makes this project particularly special for So Interactive is not just the outcome but the creative spirit that drove it.

As So Interactive continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital creative work, the LiveWell by Zurich project stands out as an example of how thoughtful design and a global approach can make brands feel more accessible to a diverse audience.

