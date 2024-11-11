From AAA to Cannes Lions: Mike Bond’s global advertising journey

Mike Bond’s rise from AAA School of Advertising graduate to award-winning creative leader and founder of North is proof that a career in advertising can take you around the world.

Mike Bond is proof that a career in advertising can take you places – literally.

From the AAA School of Advertising to Paris, New York, London, and Amsterdam, he’s worked at some of the world’s most admired agencies. He’s collaborated with global brands and earned prestigious awards for clients like Nike, Heineken, Guinness, General Electric and EA Sports, to name a few. But no matter how far his career took him, Mike’s journey came full circle with a return to South Africa in 2014 to launch his own agency in Cape Town.

As a visual communication graduate, Mike credits AAA with giving him the platform to launch his global career. “I cherished my time there,” he recalls. “Coming from a traditional schooling background where creativity wasn’t fully embraced, AAA felt alive with it.”

It wasn’t just the technical skills in design and art direction that stuck with him. He speaks passionately about the non-technical lessons AAA instilled in him – collaboration, creative thinking, co-creating, and the ability to communicate ideas effectively. “These core values are essential for anyone entering the industry, especially in today's fast-changing world,” he says.

These lessons helped Mike adapt in a field that evolves at breakneck speed, and they continue to shape how he approaches his work today. His career post-AAA reads like an advertising dream. He’s held positions at renowned agencies like TBWA in Paris, Wieden+Kennedy in Amsterdam, AMV BBDO in London, and Mother in New York City. His work has been honoured at prestigious industry award shows like the Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clios and The One Show.

He could have easily settled into a big agency in the US or UK, made good money, and lived happily ever after, but where's the fun in that? Despite his global success, he felt the call of home and returned to South Africa to found North, a Cape Town-based agency with a focus on creating simple, authentic, and loved brands.

Why come back? The answer is simple: “South Africa will always be my home – the people, the culture, and the drive are what make us unique. There's an energy we bring to the table.” He also sees incredible potential in the local advertising industry. “There’s a drive here, a hunger to succeed. We’re fighters, and we embrace every opportunity with both hands. We think outside the box because we have to.”

“Having worked in the US, UK, and South Africa, I can say our diversity is our superpower,” says Mike. "It’s a melting pot of creativity, craftsmanship, and a strong drive to succeed – it’s a perfect recipe for success.”

One project especially close to Mike’s heart is the D&AD-shortlisted campaign for TEDx Amsterdam’s 10th anniversary. This was North’s first international campaign, and it made a big impact both in the streets of Amsterdam and at the event itself.

Most recently, North rebranded Superbalist, South Africa’s leading online platform for style and innovation. “As you can see, no two projects are ever the same, but they all share a common goal: the desire to create something extraordinary. And it doesn’t get more inspiring than that,” says Mike.

Mike’s journey proves that the right education, paired with drive and creativity, can open doors around the world. If you're ready to unlock your own global career in advertising, look no further than where his story began: the AAA School of Advertising.

Visit their website to see how you can shape your future in design, marketing, or creative brand communication.



