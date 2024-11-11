Shein partners with TikToker Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali for Black Friday Look-Book

Shein, the online fashion brand, has collaborated with TikTok creator Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali for Black Friday.

Image supplied

The collaboration presents a specially curated Look Book, highlighting the hottest trends in fashion just in time for the biggest shopping event of the year.

Ntshalintshali, a celebrated voice in South Africa’s fashion and lifestyle scene, showcases Shein’s versatile styles.

The Look Book, available exclusively online, features 30 stylish outfits that embrace the diversity and vibrancy of South Africa’s fashion culture.

The Look Book not only showcases Shein’s extensive range of clothing but also emphasises the brand’s commitment to inclusivity—ensuring there’s something for every style and preference.

“Sphokuhle’s creativity and ability to connect with her audience make her the perfect partner for this Look Book. Together, we’ve curated a collection that speaks to Shein’s mission of offering stylish, high-quality fashion that’s accessible to everyone,” said Crystal Chen, Shein spokesperson.

“I’m beyond excited to collaborate with Shein for this Black Friday Look Book. I’ve always been a fan of how the brand combines affordability and trendy styles, making it easy for anyone to express themselves through fashion. This collection is about empowering people to feel confident and stylish, no matter their personal taste or budget,” said Ntshalintshali.

The Look Book is will showcase styles that resonate with South Africa’s diverse culture and inspiring people to express themselves freely. By combining Sphokuhle's trendsetting influence with Shein’s extensive range, this collaboration aims to ensure Shein is providing South African consumers the styles they want.