    Issued by Broad Media
    31 Oct 2024
    31 Oct 2024
    Daily Investor offers powerful advertising tools that let your business target South Africa’s high-net-worth individuals.
    How to advertise to South African high-net-worth individuals

    Daily Investor is South Africa’s premier finance and investment publication, and is the preferred website of high-net-worth individuals looking for the latest news.

    These readers visit Daily Investor every day thanks to its high-quality news articles and features which focus on the latest South African business developments, information about JSE-listed companies, and important macroeconomic events that impact markets.

    The excellent quality of Daily Investor’s content has driven unprecedented growth for the online publication, reaching over 2.5 million people per month.

    This audience comprises South Africa’s top financial professionals, investors, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals – with 240,000 readers earning over R1m per year.

    Daily Investor is therefore an ideal place for South African companies to advertise their products and services.

    Marketing opportunity

    Daily Investor offers powerful advertising tools that let your business target South Africa’s high-net-worth individuals.

    The most popular advertising products on Daily Investor include:

    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Podcast interviews
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Site-wide display branding

    These advertising options on Daily Investor have an unrivalled track record of generating excellent, measurable results for the country’s top businesses.

    Click here to find out more about advertising on Daily Investor.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
