Bloemfonteiner triumphs in THE 38 competition!

After weeks of intense competition and several nail-biting rounds, Carine van Zyl, a sales representative from Bloemfontein, emerged as the last listener standing in THE 38, winning the grand prize of R38,000 in cash on 23 August 2024!

OFM, The Sound of Your Life, celebrated 38 incredible years on air with THE 38, an exciting quiz that tested contestants’ general knowledge of Central South Africa and the radio station.

Initially, the audience was introduced to only 36 contestants, leaving them guessing when the rest would come into play. Over the course of the competition, the contestants were whittled down through daily quiz challenges, until only two remained: Van Zyl and Madelein Badenhorst, also from Bloemfontein.

It was then announced that a wild card contestant would join the two as the third finalist in the final round. Two new contestants were selected from the pool of entrants, and Jenine Tongha, a previously eliminated contestant, was given the opportunity to rejoin the competition and faced off for the final spot on Thursday.

Thus, Tongha, Van Zyl, and Badenhorst took their places as the final three on The Good Morning Breakfast for a nail-biting final round on Friday. After a fierce battle of wits, Van Zyl triumphed as the ultimate quiz champion of THE 38.

OFM congratulates her on this achievement and thanks all the participants and listeners who made this anniversary celebration unforgettable.

“OFM’s birthday is one of a number of opportunities throughout the year to reward our audience and make a marked change in someone’s life. All of our contestants and listeners deserve to be showered with abundance, and following Carine van Zyl’s story, we are thrilled to have her win OFM’s THE 38 and wish her only the best following this life-changing moment,” says OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe.

In an emotional moment during the quiz rounds, Van Zyl shared her wish to become a mom: “We have been struggling to get pregnant for seven years, and the only way I can hopefully fall pregnant is through IVF. So I would put the prize money towards trying to have a baby.”

As OFM continues to bring the best in music, news, and entertainment to the heart of South Africa, we want to thank our listeners for their ongoing support and loyalty. Here's to many more years of making memories and creating connections!

