BizTrends2025: African innovation depends on investment and protecting intellectual property

Yesh Surjoodeen is managing director of HP Southern and Central Africa

Africa’s “start-up capitals” in Lagos, Nairobi, and Cape Town are becoming the birthing grounds for technologies poised to improve global sectors.

However, the value coming from African innovation cannot be fully recognised unless there is a shift in focus to protecting intellectual property rights (IPR) and safeguarding the rich reservoir of regional and global solutions to the world’s challenges emerging from the continent.

This strategic move will not only incentivise innovation but also drive sustainable development, attract global investment, and catalyse long-term economic growth.

The continent’s growing strength in attracting tech investment stems from its repository of creativity, cutting-edge ideas, and intellectual property (IP).

African innovators are shaping the future

From groundbreaking advancements in renewable energy and digital technology, to cutting-edge research in healthcare, African innovators are shaping the future.

However, as industry leaders noted at the recent Africa Intellectual Property Summit, the true value of these contributions cannot be fully recognised until they are protected through intellectual property frameworks.

IPRs – which include patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets – are essential tools for ensuring that creators retain control over their work, generate income, and leverage their innovations to gain a competitive edge.

IP driven solutions – either generated by researchers, scientists, creatives, business owners or entrepreneurs are the creative culmination of original ideas, and these ideas must be protected at all costs.

By fostering an environment that supports the creation, administration, and enforcement of IPR, African countries can propel themselves to the forefront of the global economy.

Universities are the nexus of innovation

African universities are emerging as vital players in the continent’s innovation ecosystem.

Institutions like those supported by South Africa’s University Technology Fund are leading the charge in commercialising university-generated intellectual property.

These efforts demonstrate the untapped potential of academic research as a viable asset for investment.

In just four years, the University Technology Fund has invested over R150m in 24 companies across six different universities in South Africa.

This success highlights the potential for African universities to become incubators of world-class innovations, provided they have the necessary funding, research and development capacity, and access to venture capital.

Digital technology has an important role in Africa’s IP ecosystem

Digital technology remains both a catalyst and a platform for the creation, protection, and commercialisation of intellectual property.

The rise of digital platforms has enabled African innovators to showcase their ideas to global audiences, while advancements in technologies like blockchain are providing new ways to secure and verify ownership of IP assets.

For instance, African startups are leveraging blockchain technology to create tamper-proof digital ledgers for copyrights, trademarks, and patents.

These systems not only enhance transparency but also provide innovators with a secure mechanism to protect and manage their IP assets.

Moreover, digital tools are enabling creators in industries like music, film, and art to monetise their work directly, bypassing traditional intermediaries and reaching global consumers.

AI and IP as destinations on the road to discovery and protection

It goes without saying that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics is a significant development.

These technologies allow African businesses to optimise their operations, predict market trends, and develop IP-driven solutions tailored to local and global needs.

AI is projected to likely expand Africa’s economy by $1.5trn by 2030 making it a pivotal tool in the continent’s growth as a tech-driven digital economy.

However, the rapid pace of digital innovation also highlights the importance of updating legal frameworks to address challenges such as digital piracy, cyber theft, and the misuse of IP assets.

Intellectual property rights are critical to enabling a conducive environment in which innovation can thrive.

By championing rigorous IP protection and innovation, technology companies like HP ensure superior value, reliability, and sustainability for our customers worldwide.