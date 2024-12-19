One Club ADC 104th Annual Awards global jury includes 10 creatives from the Middle East and Africa

The One Club’s ADC 104th Annual Awards global jury has been announced. It includes 10 creatives from the Middle East and Africa region, with six from Africa and four from the Middle East.

Of the six representatives from Africa, five are from South Africa and one is from Kenya.

The creatives representing the Middle East & Africa are:

Yash Deb, co-founder, creative partner, The Bar Africa, Nairobi - Experiential Design Jury



Mukondi Ralushayi, co-founder, CEO, Think Creative Africa, Johannesburg -Fusion Jury



Heather Dodd, partner, Savage + Dodd Architects - Architecture / Interior / Environmental Design Jury



Wade Moonsamy, co-founder & creative director, BCKRDS - Interactive Jury



Osmond Tshuma, creative director, Mam'Gobozi Design Factory - Typography / Lettering Jury



Pola Maneli, independent illustrator - Illustration Jury



Thabang Lehobye, head of design, M&C Saatchi UAE (originally from South Africa) - Fusion



Emad Khayyat, executive creative director, Black Orange Live, Dubai - Artificial Intelligence Jury



Sahar Madanat, founder, CDO, Twelve Degrees - Amman Product Design Jury



Hatem Soliman, creative director, ADPRO Communications, Amman, Jordan - Pharma / Health / Wellness Jury

Global jury members

A sampling of just some of the confirmed jury members from around the world, and their judging discipline, includes the following.

APAC

Joao Flores, CCO, Monks, Singapore (Interactive)



Morihiko Hasebe, global ECD, Hakuhodo Inc., Tokyo (Fusion)



Hyeah Nahm, ECD, Publicis Groupe, Seoul (Interactive)



Fizza Shah, ECD, Grey Pakistan, Karachi (Fusion)



Zigeng Wang, founder, chief architect, PILLS, Beijing (Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design)

Europe

Bruno di Lucca Goncalves, director of creative content, channel innovation, Burberry, London (Brand-Side/In-house)



Tad Greenough, global CCO, Pernod Ricard, Paris (Brand-Side/In-house)



Adriana Pascan, CCO, Leo Burnett, Bucharest (Motion/Film Craft)



Aline Perchez Tort, creative design director, The Coca-Cola Company, London (Brand-Side/In-house)



Dörte Spengler-Ahrens, non-executive chairwoman, Jung von Matt, Hamburg (Advertising)



Jörg Waschescio, ECD, Scholz & Friends, Berlin (Interactive)

Latin America

Ricardo Chadwick, co-CEO, Fahrenheit DDB, Lima (Interactive)



Maria Contreras Aravena, independent illustrator, Santiago (Illustration)



Alessandra Gomes, ECD, McCann Health Brazil, São Paulo (Pharma/Health/Wellness)



Ignacio Jardon, ECD, R/GA, Buenos Aires (Experiential Design)



Andrés Porras, ECD, DDB Colombia, Medellín (Advertising)



Mauricio Sarmiento, CCO, Sancho BBDO, Bogotá (Fusion)

North America

Fernando Capeto, head of editorial design, Forbes, Jersey City (Book/Magazine/Newspaper Design)



Fruhlein Chrys Econar, photo editor, The Wall Street Journal, New York (Photography)



Toni Ferreira, head of digital and transformation, DAVID Miami (Gaming)



Lauren Hertzberg, managing partner, Cut+Run, New York (Motion/Film Craft)



Natasha Jen, partner, Pentagram, New York (Brand/Communication Design)



Jones Krahl, US head of creative, Deloitte Digital, New York (Artificial Intelligence)



Laywan Kwan, executive director of art, Macmillan, New York (Book/Magazine/Newspaper Design)



Leah Rubin-Cadrain, head of creative, Snap, New York (Artificial Intelligence)



Javier Verdura, director, product design, Tesla, Los Angeles (Product Design)



Christian Widlic, global head of brand design, Intuit Mailchimp, New York (Brand-Side/In-house)



Kiki Wolfkill, vice president, Xbox Film | TV, Microsoft/Xbox, Redmond (Gaming)

The complete ADC 104th Annual Awards jury can be viewed here.

New for 2025

Among the changes for the ADC 104th Annual Awards are:

Pharma/Health/Wellness has been added as a new discipline.

Publication Design has been divided into two disciplines: Book Design and Magazine/Newspaper Design.

Product Design and Packaging Design now have their own dedicated juries (both disciplines were previously judged by the same jury).

The Typography discipline is now called Typography/Lettering.

Entries, pricing and judging

Entries can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period.

Regular deadline: 31 January 2025

Extended deadline: 14 February 2025

Final deadline: 28 February 2025.

A special tiered pricing structure makes it easier for smaller agencies, studios and freelancers to participate. Larger agencies and brands pay the standard entry fee; smaller shops get a discount on entries (the amount varies by discipline), and freelance creatives and one-person shops are eligible for an even greater reduction in their entry fee.

Judging for the ADC 104th Annual Awards takes place in March 2025. Finalists — all entries winning either Gold, Silver, Bronze Cubes or Merit — will be announced in early April, with winners unveiled at the ADC 104th Annual Awards ceremony during The One Club’s Creative Week 2025 in New York in May.