David Green, V&A Waterfront CEO, recognised on King’s New Year Honours List

David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront and chairman of the Zeitz Mocaa Museum, has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to UK-South Africa relations.

The honour was officially conferred as part of the King’s New Year Honours List on 1 January 2025.

Under Green’s visionary leadership, the V&A Waterfront has solidified its position as one of Africa’s leading tourism destination, attracting millions of international and local visitors annually. The vibrant precinct has become a cornerstone of Cape Town’s tourism economy, celebrated for its blend of heritage, culture, and modern development.

In addition, the Zeitz Mocaa Museum of Contemporary Art has gained global acclaim as a premier cultural institution showcasing African art to the world.

This recognition highlights Green’s role in fostering strong economic, cultural, and tourism links between the United Kingdom and South Africa.

As a British citizen, Green has championed initiatives that underscore the shared histories and collaborative potential of the two nations, further enhancing Cape Town’s reputation as a global tourism hub.

Shirley Zinn, chairperson of the V&A Waterfront, remarked: “On behalf of the Board of the Waterfront I would like to congratulate David on this prestigious honour. His tireless stewardship has transformed the V&A Waterfront into a world-class destination, contributing significantly to Cape Town’s economy and its appeal to both local and international visitors. This award is a fitting recognition of his dedication and impact.”

Cape Town’s Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, added: “On behalf of the City of Cape Town, I warmly congratulate David on this well-deserved recognition of his leadership. David has helped to make the V&A Waterfront one of the most exceptional public spaces and attractions on the entire African continent. It is now emblematic of the leading world city that Cape Town has become, and represents a remarkably successful example of collaboration between the private and public spheres.”

Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa, also commented: “I am delighted to see that David has been awarded this honour by His Majesty King Charles. The people to people links between South Africa and the UK are a key pillar of our modern-day partnership, and David has done much to deepen and strengthen them through his leadership at the V&A Waterfront and the Zeitz MOCAA Museum. Many congratulations from us all in the UK.”

The V&A Waterfront has experienced exceptional growth under Green’s stewardship, with a focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and creating shared value. It has become a key driver of job creation and investment in the region, while its diverse offerings continue to captivate visitors from around the world.

Green expressed his gratitude for the honour, stating: “I am deeply humbled to receive this recognition, it reflects the incredible work of the entire V&A Waterfront and Zeitz Mocaa teams. Tourism is a vital bridge between nations, and I am proud to contribute to the strong relationship between South Africa and the UK. Cape Town is a remarkable city, and I am honoured to play a part in its ongoing success as a premier global destination.”