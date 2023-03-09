The key to your career success? Earning while you learn at Red & Yellow

Furthering your education for tomorrow's working world is more crucial than ever before. A 2019 OECD education report states that the employment rate among 25-64-year-olds in South Africa who hold a tertiary qualification was 85%, a strong indication that tertiary education pays off.

With SA’s unemployment rate and competition for jobs at an all-time high, finding the right tertiary institution is more than an important decision – it’s crucial. But where should you study, and how will you find the time to study while working so that you don’t have to step away from your career? The answer is studying online at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

Red & Yellow was started 28 years ago by the founders of Ogilvy in South Africa, with the primary intention of preparing students for the world of work knowing exactly what the market needs. Today the school is a CHE-accredited private higher education institution and is dedicated to providing its students with the best possible education in the fields of design, marketing and creative leadership. And those students go on to lead incredible careers all over the world.

At Red & Yellow, 9 out of 10 students

find gainful employment by the time they graduate.

Red & Yellow offers full-time degrees for school leavers and online qualifications and advanced diplomas for professionals who are looking to upskill themselves. You can explore programmes in marketing and commerce, digital marketing, user-centred design, graphic design and art direction, copywriting, digital content creation, as well as creative leadership courses and qualifications.

There are many key benefits of studying at Red & Yellow that go beyond just achieving a certification. At Red & Yellow, 9 out of 10 students find gainful employment by the time they graduate. It’s a testament to the high-quality education and hands-on experience that students receive, as well as the school’s well-known reputation of equipping students with notable and future-proof skills for the working world.

The lecturers at Red & Yellow have decades of experience in the creative and marketing industries and are dedicated to passing on their knowledge and expertise to the next generation. They are passionate about teaching and are committed to helping each and every student reach their full potential.

For working professionals, time literally is money. Online qualifications are therefore a convenient and structured way to study and to earn a solid and industry-recognised qualification. With them, you can upskill yourself without having to take time away from your career, and continue to earn while you learn. Red & Yellow online qualifications are taught by industry experts with the most industry-centric and updated knowledge in their field, so you can be sure that you're receiving the latest skill sets that the market is looking for.

Online qualifications on offer include the flagship Advanced Diploma in Digital Marketing, and National Certificates in 2D Animation, Creating Digital Content, Business Analysis and User-Centered Design. From just one year in length, each is designed to give you a thorough, fulfilling and most importantly future-proof education in your chosen field of study.

For school leavers, full-time degrees offered by Red & Yellow are the perfect way to prepare for a successful career in the creative and marketing industries. The BA in Visual Communication and BCom in Marketing (in association with Unilever) are designed to meet the needs of the modern job market and students receive hands-on experience through real-world projects, giving them the opportunity to develop their skills and build their portfolios.

However, you choose to study at Red & Yellow, you’ll join the ranks of incredible award-winning alumni who have taken home both local and international accolades, including the Loeries, Pendorings and D&ADs.

Faheem Chaudhry Juliet Harding Sibusiso Sitole

The school’s alumni include business leaders who have achieved remarkable career success, across the continent and internationally, like Jason Harrison and Faheem Chaudry of M&C Saatchi Abel, Sibusiso Sitole at The Odd Number, and chair of the Loeries Board, Veli Ngubane at Avatar, Dorcas Onyango at Coca-Cola, and Steph van Niekerk at Grey JHB, ranked as South Africa’s number one creative director and number one copywriter in 2019.

With its reputation for producing highly employable graduates, its industry-centric lecturers, and its track record for launching award-winning creatives, Red & Yellow is the perfect choice for anyone looking to further their education and advance their career.

Now is the time to apply for your choice of online qualification in marketing, design or creative leadership. Don't miss this opportunity to take your career to the next level and join the ranks of successful graduates who have made the most of their education – and kickstarted their bright careers – at Red & Yellow.



