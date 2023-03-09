The benefits of in-store advertising

In-store advertising has been an effective way for retailers and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) brands to reach their target audience for decades. It offers numerous benefits that make it an essential component of a comprehensive marketing strategy. In this article we cover the top benefits of in-store advertising that retailers and FMCG brands should know about.

Increased visibility

In-store advertising provides a captive audience that is already in the store and ready to purchase. By placing ads in strategic locations, such as near product displays or at the point of purchase, brands can increase their visibility and reach a large number of potential customers.

Vitally, these engagements occur when the consumer is already in the consideration or conversion stage of their purchasing journey. Brands being seen at these points in the shopper journey can change a missed opportunity into an instant conversion.

Targeted marketing

By utilising advertising in-store, retailers and FMCG brands can target specific demographics, such as age, gender, income, or lifestyle. Different kinds of shoppers shop at different kinds of shops. By targeting the right audience, marketers can ensure their message resonates with the desired target market, while they are in the market and ready to buy.

Cost-effective

Compared to other forms of advertising, such as television or print, in-store advertising can be relatively inexpensive. Brands can reach a large but targeted audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising methods. This makes it an effective way to stretch marketing budgets while aiming at prospects who are most likely to convert.

Immediate impact

In-store advertising provides immediate results, as customers are already in the store and ready to make a purchase. This makes it an effective way for brands to drive sales and see a return on their investment relatively quickly.

Enhanced brand awareness

By repeatedly exposing customers to a brand's message, in-store advertising helps build brand awareness and bring brands to the top of the consumer’s mind while they are making purchases. This increased exposure leads to stronger brand recognition and a more favourable perception of the brand in the long run, while making it easier for customers to choose the brand over others in the short run.

Increased product awareness

In-store advertising solutions help customers learn more about a brand's product offerings. Brands can use in-store advertising to promote new products, highlight product features and benefits, and drive customers to make a purchase. We take branding to buying.

Improved customer experience

When providing helpful information, such as product details, sales promotions, and recommendations, in-store advertising can enhance the customer experience. By providing a more informative and engaging shopping experience, brands and retailers can increase customer loyalty and repeat business.

Increased cross-selling opportunities

In-store advertising can also provide retailers and FMCG brands with increased cross-selling opportunities, as customers are already in the store and ready to shop. By promoting complementary products and services, at key points in the shopper journey, retailers can increase the average purchase value of each customer and drive further sales.

Conclusion

In-store advertising offers numerous benefits for retailers and FMCG brands, including increased visibility, targeted marketing, cost-effectiveness, immediate impact, enhanced brand awareness, increased product awareness, improved customer experience, and increased cross-selling opportunities. By incorporating in-store advertising into their marketing strategy, retailers and FMCG brands can reach their target audience, drive sales, and increase brand awareness. Get in touch to find out more.