Media24 announces tvplus closure

Media24 has announced that tvplus magazine is being discontinued in March.

Source: Twitter.

The 69-page magazine has been operational for 23 years and covered TV programme listings, interviews with actors and behind the scenes stories. It was published in both English and Afrikaans.

It’s with breaking hearts that we announce today’s issue is the second last issue of tvplus. We can barely believe we’re currently working on the last ever issue. We are grateful to all the readers and advertisers who have been part of our tvplus family for so long. pic.twitter.com/r007VktrYU — tvplus Magazine (@tvplus) March 3, 2023

“We're celebrating the last two issues with fun trips down memory lane and other storyline articles you won't want to miss," says editor Lucia Poolman. "We are grateful to all the readers and advertisers who have been part of our tvplus family for so long."

Nerisa Coetzee, head of Media24 Lifestyle says running the magazine is no longer possible in the current economy.

"Due to the tough economic climate, together with rising costs, it is unfortunately no longer feasible to publish tvplus,” she says.

The last edition will be released on 23 March 2023.