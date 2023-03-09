Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioSmart MediaMann MadeMediaHeads 360Hustle MediaSpark MediaTLC Marketing WorldwideGrey AfricaEverlyticIMC ConferenceDentsuKantarMakeReignBroad MediaSHAREit GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Magazines News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Media24 announces tvplus closure

9 Mar 2023
Media24 has announced that tvplus magazine is being discontinued in March.
Source: Twitter.
Source: Twitter.

The 69-page magazine has been operational for 23 years and covered TV programme listings, interviews with actors and behind the scenes stories. It was published in both English and Afrikaans.

“We're celebrating the last two issues with fun trips down memory lane and other storyline articles you won't want to miss," says editor Lucia Poolman. "We are grateful to all the readers and advertisers who have been part of our tvplus family for so long."

Nerisa Coetzee, head of Media24 Lifestyle says running the magazine is no longer possible in the current economy.

"Due to the tough economic climate, together with rising costs, it is unfortunately no longer feasible to publish tvplus,” she says.

The last edition will be released on 23 March 2023.

NextOptions
Read more: magazine, closure, Media24, TVPlus, publishing

Related

Source:
Business Insider SA closure tomorrow, 28 February21 Feb 2023
Lindiwe Gugushe showcases some of her furniture in the revamped edition. Source: Supplied.
Visi magazine reveals new look14 Feb 2023
Source:
Sanef expresses disappointment in Media24 after City Press investigation12 Dec 2022
Call to tender to produce Truelove brand as OCP (Outsource Content Provider) for Media24 Lifestyle
Media24 LifestyleCall to tender to produce Truelove brand as OCP (Outsource Content Provider) for Media24 Lifestyle2 Dec 2022
Source: Compiled by Emily Stander.
Magazines ABC Q3 2022: print publications remain critical but stable15 Nov 2022
Peter Langschmidt. Source: Supplied.
The PRC launches digital currency based on Google analytics4 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied.
Media24 launches SNL24.com for middle market1 Nov 2022
Source:
All the winners of the Most Awards 2022!9 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz