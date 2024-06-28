A new era for Smart Media: Expanding their reach with Pick n Pay family stores

Smart Media, a leading name in innovative retail advertising solutions and captivating campaigns, is thrilled to announce a new chapter in its journey. It has extended its reach into Pick n Pay family stores, marking the beginning of an exciting era of growth and diversification.

Unlocking new media advertising rights

Smart Media has embarked on this journey, focusing on unlocking new media advertising rights and showcasing its content on innovative mediums. Recently, the company revealed the launch of their stunning new screens in Pick n Pay's premium Linton's Corner store, setting a new standard in retail advertising.

Extending their footprint

Watch this space—Smart Media is spreading its wings, and there's much more to come. The media innovator is not just expanding but doing so with a sense of excitement and anticipation. The team is committed to extending its footprint into more Pick n Pay family stores, and this move is part of its broader strategy to diversify and expand into additional retailers. Smart Media is already in talks with several other family store chains, and the team is eagerly looking forward to sharing updates on these developments soon.

The Smart advantage

Smart Media's screens and communication mediums are strategically positioned and designed to follow the shopper's journey, ensuring they effectively influence and trigger buying behaviour. Smart Media is not just a partner but your go-to partner for in-store strategic solutions, whether a new product launch, increasing brand awareness, or driving sales. Their innovative approach keeps the consumer in mind, leveraging mediums to drive impulse purchases and support shoppers throughout their journey.

Cecil W Ungerer, chief sales officer at Smart Media, shared his vision: "Think of Smart Media as your in-store strategy partner. We specialise in enhancing brand visibility, increasing sales, and driving customer engagement. Our strategic positioning within Pick n Pay family stores is a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful advertising solutions."

Benefits of Smart advertising

Smart Media's advertising solutions offer numerous benefits:

Smart Media's visually engaging screens capture customer attention and enhance the shopping experience. Strategic positioning: Placed at critical points within the store, the screens influence consumer behaviour and drive sales.



Brands can instantly update content, ensuring timely and relevant messaging. Comprehensive reporting: Detailed analytics help brands understand the impact of their campaigns and optimise strategies.

A bright future ahead

This partnership with Pick n Pay family stores is a significant milestone in Smart Media's journey. It's a testament to the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and innovating in retail advertising. The ongoing negotiations with other retailers will further solidify its position as a trusted media partner.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates, and watch as Smart Media grows and diversifies.

Get in touch

Contact Smart Media today for more information about its innovative advertising solutions and to learn how they can help your brand stand out.

Contact Information:

Call: +27 (010) 007 4748

Email: az.oc.aidemtrams@ofni

Visit: Wanderers Office Park, Sandton, Johannesburg

Smart Media – with you on your journey every step of the way.



