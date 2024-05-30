Industries

    OneCart.co.za's "Precious" viral clip nearly at one million views

    3 Jul 2024
    OneCart.co.za's viral clip starring Rob van Vurren as an online shopping ex-Hobbit has reached nearly one million views.
    Image supplied. OneCart.co.za's viral clip starring Rob van Vurren as an online shopping ex-Hobbit has reached nearly one million views
    The clip features van Vuuren, one of South Africa’s most decorated performers, as the character of an online shopping ex-Hobbit, struggling to choose his most ‘precious’ items to purchase.

    Thalissa Pillay, Head of Growth at OneCart.co.za says they wanted to communicate their unique selling proposition in a disruptive way.

    The viral clip demonstrates this proposition that allows customers to order items from several of its retail partners at the same time, which are then selected by its shoppers and delivered within 60 minutes.

    “We asked ourselves what character from popular culture would be the most interesting to juxtapose with a mobile shopping experience?” she explains.

    Who would make a great, local Gollum

    Van Vuuren, a multi-award-winning South African comedian and actor, explains that his interest was well and truly piqued when he checked his Twitter/X account a few weeks ago.

    “I found that I had been tagged in a conversation about SA performers and ‘who would make a great, local Gollum’. Based on several responses, it turns out it was me.”

    Pillay states, “Our mission is to be South Africa’s premier on-demand marketplace, offering an entire virtual mall experience without ever having to leave the couch. With over a dozen retail partners and thousands of personal shoppers across the country, we believe we can offer something unique and remarkable to South Africans, nationwide.”

    Known as Namaste Bae, van Vuuren has had sold-out runs across South Africa and London and won the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival 2023.

    Credits

    Client: OneCart, Theresa Pillay, head of growth
    Retroviral for OneCart performance - Rob van Vuuren
    Writer - Mike Sharman
    Creative director - Koketso Masisi
    Retroviral MD - Pippa Misplon
    Account director - Kayli Botha

