2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie South Africa are delighted to announce the Jury for the 2024 Effie Awards. This respected panel of experts is tasked with adjudicating the most effective campaigns by ensuring that all entries meet the highest standards of strategic and effective marketing communication. The winners of the 2024 programme will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony to be held in October in Johannesburg.

Further, Effie South Africa is pleased to introduce the new jury co-chairs, Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor and director at Number 10 - A Creative Consultancy. Their leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding the jury through the evaluation process.

Refilwe Maluleke expressed her enthusiasm: "It is an honour to chair the Effie Awards Jury for 2024. It is easy for many to think of our industry as a purely creative endeavour, but ultimately the role of marketing is to drive topline growth in the short, medium and long term through our strategic and creative capabilities. The Effies are an important acknowledgement and celebration of work that delivers results and I look forward to leading our esteemed panel in recognising these campaigns."

Ahmed Tilly added: "Effective communication rarely exists in the absence of creativity. Highly creative work has been proven to unleash an unreasonable share of growth. I am excited to see how this year's entries have blended creativity with strategic intent to make a big impact on brands."

The jury members, entrusted with Awarding Ideas that Work, have been carefully selected based on their knowledge and experience within the marketing, communications and advertising sectors. The 2024 panel consists of leading industry figures and trendsetters drawn from various disciplines on both the client and agency sides, including the C-Suite, senior management, strategy, digital, creative, research, and media.

Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa, remarked: "The quality of our jury members this year is exceptional. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring that the judging process is rigorous and fair. The gravitas of their role cannot be understated as they undertake the responsibility of identifying the most effective campaigns in our industry."

2024 Effie Awards South Africa Jury

Judge Designation Agency/Company Refilwe Maluleke (Jury Co- Chair) Executive Head of Marketing Discovery Health Ahmed Tilly (Jury Co- Chair) Creative Advisor Number 10 - A Creative Consultancy Adam Jayes Head Of Insights Hoorah Andreas Shifotoka Account and Brand Management / Social Media Consultant Angelique Lynch Marketing Director AutoTrader Antony Stearns Head of Strategy Saatchi & Saatchi Arisha Saroop Managing Director, Durban Media Shop Arné Rust Brand Director: Carling Black Label, Hansa & Lion Larger ABInBev Arpan Sur SSA Senior Marketing Director Mondelez Artwell Nwaila Head of Creative Google Astrid Staegemann Media Director Dentsu Atiyya Karodia Associate Strategy Director AKQA Brandon Govender Digital & Integrated Executive Creative Director Joe Public Carel Scheepers Head of Strategy - Africa Havas Catherine McPherson Brand & Integrated Senior Strategy Director Independent Charlie Stewart Chief Executive Officer RogerWilco Charné Munien Strategy Director CSM Agency Danny de Nobrega Co-Founder & Strategist Kilmer & Cruise Dashni Vilakazi Managing Director Media Shop Derek Coles President and Managing Director McCann Dono White Strategic Planning Director VML South Africa Erna George Insights & Analytics Lead PepsiCo Ethel Ramos Managing Director Avatar Fran Luckin Chief Creative Officer VML South Africa Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu Senior Marketing Director PepsiCo Illé Potgieter Managing Director, Cape Town M&C Saatchi Abel Isla Prentis Managing Director Mi-Hub (Nahana) Italia Mabula Chief Marketing Officer, Business & Commercial Banking Standard Bank Jacques Shalom Chief Creative Officer Clockwork James Cloete Chief Creative Officer Rapt Creative Jason Harrison Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer M&C Saatchi Abel Jill Snijman Marketing Manager L'Oreal Johanna McDowell Founder & Chief Creative Officer Independent Agency Selection Kabelo Moshapalo Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy Kalay Maistry Partner & Head of Corporate Reputation & Advisory Razor PR Karabo Rameetse Brands, Communication & Advertising Lead Engen Khuthala Holten Co-Managing Director Joe Public Koo Govender Chief Creative Officer Publicis Groupe Africa Kyle Carson Marketing Director: Snacks, Treats & Beverages Tiger Brands Lara Chatzkelowitz Strategy Director TBWA Liezel Swiegers Marketing Manager Naked Insurance Luzuko Tena Advertising Associate Manager Accenture Masego Motsogi Managing Director M&C Saatchi Abel Michelle Kemp External Communications Manager MassMart Mogorosi Mashilo Founder & Director TrendER Moliehi Molekoa Managing Director Magna Carta Mpange Chapeshamano Managing Partner One Union Natasha Chetty Senior Marketing Director Africa: Emerging Category Coca-Cola Ndu Donsa Brand & Sponsorship Director (Sub Saharan Africa) Visa Pedro De Gouveia Head of Retail Strategy 99c Pippa Misplon Managing Director Retroviral Ponatshego Makhuza Shopper Marketing Lead Unilever Raymond Langa Group Chief Executive Officer, South Africa Leagas Delaney Robyn Campbell Managing Director Publicis Ryan Sauer Chief Executive Officer Redwood Analytics Sadiqah Levy Group Performance Director Dentsu Sisinyane Sihlali Senior Strategist TBWA Stuart Walsh Head of Boundless Strategy Boundless Tebogo Koena Head of Strategy NetworkBBDO Warren Moss Chief Executive Officer Demographica Wendy Bergsteedt Head of Marketing Old Mutual Zahra Mirza Managing Director HKLM Zayd Abrahams Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Tiger Brands

The first round of judging will take place in July, followed by round two in early August. Judging will culminate with the Grand Effie Judging in early September. Details on the members of the Grand Effie Jury will be announced later in August.

This year, we are thrilled to see entries from a broader range of agencies and clients, spanning small, medium, and large organisations. Entry numbers have grown significantly, reflecting the value and prestige associated with winning an Effie Award.

"Our objective was to attract entries from a diverse array of agencies and clients. We have achieved this with submissions from big to small agencies, media houses, in-house teams, and numerous client entries. We extend our gratitude to all participants and acknowledge the efforts of the Effie Committee and ACA secretariat during the entry period," said Rightford.

Tickets for the 2024 Effie Awards gala event, scheduled to take place on 24 October, will go on sale soon. Stay tuned for more information on how to secure your place at this prestigious event.

The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever.

The 2024 Effie Awards promises to be a remarkable celebration of strategic excellence and creativity in marketing. Effie South Africa looks forward to honouring the campaigns that have demonstrated outstanding effectiveness and contributed significantly to the continued advancement of our industry.

For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

