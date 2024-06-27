2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced

Further, Effie South Africa is pleased to introduce the new jury co-chairs, Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor and director at Number 10 - A Creative Consultancy. Their leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding the jury through the evaluation process.
Refilwe Maluleke expressed her enthusiasm: "It is an honour to chair the Effie Awards Jury for 2024. It is easy for many to think of our industry as a purely creative endeavour, but ultimately the role of marketing is to drive topline growth in the short, medium and long term through our strategic and creative capabilities. The Effies are an important acknowledgement and celebration of work that delivers results and I look forward to leading our esteemed panel in recognising these campaigns."
Ahmed Tilly added: "Effective communication rarely exists in the absence of creativity. Highly creative work has been proven to unleash an unreasonable share of growth. I am excited to see how this year's entries have blended creativity with strategic intent to make a big impact on brands."
The jury members, entrusted with Awarding Ideas that Work, have been carefully selected based on their knowledge and experience within the marketing, communications and advertising sectors. The 2024 panel consists of leading industry figures and trendsetters drawn from various disciplines on both the client and agency sides, including the C-Suite, senior management, strategy, digital, creative, research, and media.
Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa, remarked: "The quality of our jury members this year is exceptional. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring that the judging process is rigorous and fair. The gravitas of their role cannot be understated as they undertake the responsibility of identifying the most effective campaigns in our industry."
|Judge
|Designation
|Agency/Company
|Refilwe Maluleke (Jury Co- Chair)
|Executive Head of Marketing
|Discovery Health
|Ahmed Tilly (Jury Co- Chair)
|Creative Advisor
|Number 10 - A Creative Consultancy
|Adam Jayes
|Head Of Insights
|Hoorah
|Andreas Shifotoka
|Account and Brand Management / Social Media
|Consultant
|Angelique Lynch
|Marketing Director
|AutoTrader
|Antony Stearns
|Head of Strategy
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Arisha Saroop
|Managing Director, Durban
|Media Shop
|Arné Rust
|Brand Director: Carling Black Label, Hansa & Lion Larger
|ABInBev
|Arpan Sur
|SSA Senior Marketing Director
|Mondelez
|Artwell Nwaila
|Head of Creative
|Astrid Staegemann
|Media Director
|Dentsu
|Atiyya Karodia
|Associate Strategy Director
|AKQA
|Brandon Govender
|Digital & Integrated Executive Creative Director
|Joe Public
|Carel Scheepers
|Head of Strategy - Africa
|Havas
|Catherine McPherson
|Brand & Integrated Senior Strategy Director
|Independent
|Charlie Stewart
|Chief Executive Officer
|RogerWilco
|Charné Munien
|Strategy Director
|CSM Agency
|Danny de Nobrega
|Co-Founder & Strategist
|Kilmer & Cruise
|Dashni Vilakazi
|Managing Director
|Media Shop
|Derek Coles
|President and Managing Director
|McCann
|Dono White
|Strategic Planning Director
|VML South Africa
|Erna George
|Insights & Analytics Lead
|PepsiCo
|Ethel Ramos
|Managing Director
|Avatar
|Fran Luckin
|Chief Creative Officer
|VML South Africa
|Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu
|Senior Marketing Director
|PepsiCo
|Illé Potgieter
|Managing Director, Cape Town
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Isla Prentis
|Managing Director
|Mi-Hub (Nahana)
|Italia Mabula
|Chief Marketing Officer, Business & Commercial Banking
|Standard Bank
|Jacques Shalom
|Chief Creative Officer
|Clockwork
|James Cloete
|Chief Creative Officer
|Rapt Creative
|Jason Harrison
|Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Jill Snijman
|Marketing Manager
|L'Oreal
|Johanna McDowell
|Founder & Chief Creative Officer
|Independent Agency Selection
|Kabelo Moshapalo
|Chief Creative Officer
|Ogilvy
|Kalay Maistry
|Partner & Head of Corporate Reputation & Advisory
|Razor PR
|Karabo Rameetse
|Brands, Communication & Advertising Lead
|Engen
|Khuthala Holten
|Co-Managing Director
|Joe Public
|Koo Govender
|Chief Creative Officer
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|Kyle Carson
|Marketing Director: Snacks, Treats & Beverages
|Tiger Brands
|Lara Chatzkelowitz
|Strategy Director
|TBWA
|Liezel Swiegers
|Marketing Manager
|Naked Insurance
|Luzuko Tena
|Advertising Associate Manager
|Accenture
|Masego Motsogi
|Managing Director
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|Michelle Kemp
|External Communications Manager
|MassMart
|Mogorosi Mashilo
|Founder & Director
|TrendER
|Moliehi Molekoa
|Managing Director
|Magna Carta
|Mpange Chapeshamano
|Managing Partner
|One Union
|Natasha Chetty
|Senior Marketing Director Africa: Emerging Category
|Coca-Cola
|Ndu Donsa
|Brand & Sponsorship Director (Sub Saharan Africa)
|Visa
|Pedro De Gouveia
|Head of Retail Strategy
|99c
|Pippa Misplon
|Managing Director
|Retroviral
|Ponatshego Makhuza
|Shopper Marketing Lead
|Unilever
|Raymond Langa
|Group Chief Executive Officer, South Africa
|Leagas Delaney
|Robyn Campbell
|Managing Director
|Publicis
|Ryan Sauer
|Chief Executive Officer
|Redwood Analytics
|Sadiqah Levy
|Group Performance Director
|Dentsu
|Sisinyane Sihlali
|Senior Strategist
|TBWA
|Stuart Walsh
|Head of Boundless Strategy
|Boundless
|Tebogo Koena
|Head of Strategy
|NetworkBBDO
|Warren Moss
|Chief Executive Officer
|Demographica
|Wendy Bergsteedt
|Head of Marketing
|Old Mutual
|Zahra Mirza
|Managing Director
|HKLM
|Zayd Abrahams
|Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer
|Tiger Brands
The first round of judging will take place in July, followed by round two in early August. Judging will culminate with the Grand Effie Judging in early September. Details on the members of the Grand Effie Jury will be announced later in August.
This year, we are thrilled to see entries from a broader range of agencies and clients, spanning small, medium, and large organisations. Entry numbers have grown significantly, reflecting the value and prestige associated with winning an Effie Award.
"Our objective was to attract entries from a diverse array of agencies and clients. We have achieved this with submissions from big to small agencies, media houses, in-house teams, and numerous client entries. We extend our gratitude to all participants and acknowledge the efforts of the Effie Committee and ACA secretariat during the entry period," said Rightford.
Tickets for the 2024 Effie Awards gala event, scheduled to take place on 24 October, will go on sale soon. Stay tuned for more information on how to secure your place at this prestigious event.
The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever.
The 2024 Effie Awards promises to be a remarkable celebration of strategic excellence and creativity in marketing. Effie South Africa looks forward to honouring the campaigns that have demonstrated outstanding effectiveness and contributed significantly to the continued advancement of our industry.
