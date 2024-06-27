Industries

    2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie South Africa are delighted to announce the Jury for the 2024 Effie Awards. This respected panel of experts is tasked with adjudicating the most effective campaigns by ensuring that all entries meet the highest standards of strategic and effective marketing communication. The winners of the 2024 programme will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony to be held in October in Johannesburg.
    2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced

    Further, Effie South Africa is pleased to introduce the new jury co-chairs, Refilwe Maluleke, executive head of marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, creative advisor and director at Number 10 - A Creative Consultancy. Their leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding the jury through the evaluation process.

    Refilwe Maluleke expressed her enthusiasm: "It is an honour to chair the Effie Awards Jury for 2024. It is easy for many to think of our industry as a purely creative endeavour, but ultimately the role of marketing is to drive topline growth in the short, medium and long term through our strategic and creative capabilities. The Effies are an important acknowledgement and celebration of work that delivers results and I look forward to leading our esteemed panel in recognising these campaigns."

    Ahmed Tilly added: "Effective communication rarely exists in the absence of creativity. Highly creative work has been proven to unleash an unreasonable share of growth. I am excited to see how this year's entries have blended creativity with strategic intent to make a big impact on brands."

    The jury members, entrusted with Awarding Ideas that Work, have been carefully selected based on their knowledge and experience within the marketing, communications and advertising sectors. The 2024 panel consists of leading industry figures and trendsetters drawn from various disciplines on both the client and agency sides, including the C-Suite, senior management, strategy, digital, creative, research, and media.

    Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa, remarked: "The quality of our jury members this year is exceptional. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring that the judging process is rigorous and fair. The gravitas of their role cannot be understated as they undertake the responsibility of identifying the most effective campaigns in our industry."

    2024 Effie Awards South Africa Jury

    JudgeDesignationAgency/Company
    Refilwe Maluleke (Jury Co- Chair) Executive Head of MarketingDiscovery Health
    Ahmed Tilly (Jury Co- Chair) Creative AdvisorNumber 10 - A Creative Consultancy
    Adam Jayes Head Of InsightsHoorah
    Andreas Shifotoka Account and Brand Management / Social MediaConsultant
    Angelique LynchMarketing DirectorAutoTrader
    Antony Stearns Head of StrategySaatchi & Saatchi
    Arisha Saroop Managing Director, DurbanMedia Shop
    Arné Rust Brand Director: Carling Black Label, Hansa & Lion LargerABInBev
    Arpan Sur SSA Senior Marketing DirectorMondelez
    Artwell Nwaila Head of CreativeGoogle
    Astrid Staegemann Media DirectorDentsu
    Atiyya Karodia Associate Strategy DirectorAKQA
    Brandon Govender Digital & Integrated Executive Creative DirectorJoe Public
    Carel Scheepers Head of Strategy - AfricaHavas
    Catherine McPherson Brand & Integrated Senior Strategy DirectorIndependent
    Charlie Stewart Chief Executive OfficerRogerWilco
    Charné Munien Strategy DirectorCSM Agency
    Danny de Nobrega Co-Founder & StrategistKilmer & Cruise
    Dashni Vilakazi Managing DirectorMedia Shop
    Derek Coles President and Managing DirectorMcCann
    Dono White Strategic Planning DirectorVML South Africa
    Erna George Insights & Analytics LeadPepsiCo
    Ethel Ramos Managing DirectorAvatar
    Fran Luckin Chief Creative OfficerVML South Africa
    Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu Senior Marketing Director PepsiCo
    Illé Potgieter Managing Director, Cape TownM&C Saatchi Abel
    Isla Prentis Managing DirectorMi-Hub (Nahana)
    Italia Mabula Chief Marketing Officer, Business & Commercial BankingStandard Bank
    Jacques Shalom Chief Creative OfficerClockwork
    James Cloete Chief Creative OfficerRapt Creative
    Jason Harrison Co-Founder & Chief Operating OfficerM&C Saatchi Abel
    Jill Snijman Marketing ManagerL'Oreal
    Johanna McDowell Founder & Chief Creative OfficerIndependent Agency Selection
    Kabelo Moshapalo Chief Creative OfficerOgilvy
    Kalay Maistry Partner & Head of Corporate Reputation & AdvisoryRazor PR
    Karabo Rameetse Brands, Communication & Advertising LeadEngen
    Khuthala Holten Co-Managing DirectorJoe Public
    Koo Govender Chief Creative OfficerPublicis Groupe Africa
    Kyle Carson Marketing Director: Snacks, Treats & BeveragesTiger Brands
    Lara Chatzkelowitz Strategy DirectorTBWA
    Liezel Swiegers Marketing ManagerNaked Insurance
    Luzuko Tena Advertising Associate ManagerAccenture
    Masego MotsogiManaging DirectorM&C Saatchi Abel
    Michelle Kemp External Communications ManagerMassMart
    Mogorosi Mashilo Founder & DirectorTrendER
    Moliehi Molekoa Managing DirectorMagna Carta
    Mpange ChapeshamanoManaging PartnerOne Union
    Natasha Chetty Senior Marketing Director Africa: Emerging CategoryCoca-Cola
    Ndu Donsa Brand & Sponsorship Director (Sub Saharan Africa)Visa
    Pedro De Gouveia Head of Retail Strategy 99c
    Pippa Misplon Managing DirectorRetroviral
    Ponatshego Makhuza Shopper Marketing LeadUnilever
    Raymond Langa Group Chief Executive Officer, South AfricaLeagas Delaney
    Robyn Campbell Managing DirectorPublicis
    Ryan Sauer Chief Executive OfficerRedwood Analytics
    Sadiqah Levy Group Performance DirectorDentsu
    Sisinyane Sihlali Senior Strategist TBWA
    Stuart Walsh Head of Boundless StrategyBoundless
    Tebogo Koena Head of StrategyNetworkBBDO
    Warren Moss Chief Executive OfficerDemographica
    Wendy Bergsteedt Head of MarketingOld Mutual
    Zahra Mirza Managing DirectorHKLM
    Zayd Abrahams Chief Marketing & Strategy OfficerTiger Brands

    The first round of judging will take place in July, followed by round two in early August. Judging will culminate with the Grand Effie Judging in early September. Details on the members of the Grand Effie Jury will be announced later in August.

    This year, we are thrilled to see entries from a broader range of agencies and clients, spanning small, medium, and large organisations. Entry numbers have grown significantly, reflecting the value and prestige associated with winning an Effie Award.

    "Our objective was to attract entries from a diverse array of agencies and clients. We have achieved this with submissions from big to small agencies, media houses, in-house teams, and numerous client entries. We extend our gratitude to all participants and acknowledge the efforts of the Effie Committee and ACA secretariat during the entry period," said Rightford.

    Tickets for the 2024 Effie Awards gala event, scheduled to take place on 24 October, will go on sale soon. Stay tuned for more information on how to secure your place at this prestigious event.

    The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever

    The 2024 Effie Awards promises to be a remarkable celebration of strategic excellence and creativity in marketing. Effie South Africa looks forward to honouring the campaigns that have demonstrated outstanding effectiveness and contributed significantly to the continued advancement of our industry.

    For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA  
    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    advertising, marketing, awards, branding, Gillian Rightford, Ahmed Tilly, Refilwe Maluleke, Effie Awards
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.

    Let's do Biz