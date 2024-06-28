Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiKantarProvantageRed & YellowOgilvy South AfricaSpark MediaHappy FridayPrimedia BroadcastingHuman8DMASAVarsity VibeAlgoa FMOrnicoArora OnlinePublicis Groupe AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Social Media How to South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How to go viral on social media

    By Alexander Brand
    28 Jun 2024
    28 Jun 2024
    I’m Alexander Brand, the creative editor at Rogerwilco, a home-grown South African medium-sized digital marketing agency. Less than three months ago, some colleagues and I decided to venture into the bustling world of Instagram and TikTok. Fast forward to last week, and one of our videos astonishingly hit over 2.5m views.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    This unexpected viral success has emboldened me to share some insights that might help your brand shine on social media.

    Here’s a blueprint based on our experience:

    Consistency is key

    Consistency forms the bedrock of any successful social media strategy.

    We commit to posting at least three times a week without fail. This regularity builds anticipation and loyalty among your audience, much like a favourite TV show with scheduled episodes.

    Consistent posting signals to algorithms that your account is active, potentially leading to a 30-50% faster follower growth rate.

    The Instagram algorithm favours accounts that frequently post and engage with their audience, while TikTok values consistency in content uploads.

    Trend-driven content

    Staying relevant in the ever-changing social media landscape means keeping an eye on current trends.

    However, there’s a fine line between trendy and outdated.

    Our team avoids jumping on trends that are older than a week because, in the fast-paced world of social media, yesterday’s news is ancient history.

    Quickly identify and capitalise on trends to ensure your content remains fresh and engaging.

    Dashni Vilakazi, member of the IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee and Managing Director at The MediaShop. Source: Supplied.
    Decoding influencer marketing in SA: Challenges, strategies, and impactful insights

      1 day

    On TikTok, trending sounds, hashtags, and challenges can significantly boost your visibility as the algorithm prioritises trending content.

    Similarly, on Instagram, using trending hashtags and participating in popular challenges can help increase your reach.

    Relatability and shareability

    Creating content that people want to share is the holy grail of social media.

    Think about the last video you shared—did it make you laugh, cry, or nod in agreement?

    In digital marketing, we focus on relatable and shareable content that resonates with our audience. Whether it’s solving common problems, offering valuable tips, or adding a dash of humour, ensure your content is irresistible to share.

    On Instagram, content that sparks engagement, such as likes, comments, shares, and saves, is likelier to appear in users’ feeds.

    On TikTok, the For You Page is influenced by user interaction, so the more engaging your content, the higher the chance it has to be served to a broader audience.

    High-quality content

    Let’s bust a myth: authenticity doesn’t mean low quality.

    While being genuine is crucial, it doesn’t give you a free pass to post poorly produced content.

    High-quality visuals and sound are non-negotiable. Invest in good lighting, sound equipment, and editing tools. Your content should reflect the professionalism of your brand.

    On Instagram, visually appealing content has a higher chance of being featured on the Explore page, while on TikTok, high-quality videos can hold viewers’ attention longer, signalling to the algorithm that your content is worth promoting.

    Engaging with your community

    Social media isn’t just about broadcasting; it’s about community-building.

    Engaging with your audience through comments, follows, shares, and likes is essential.

    We make it a point to interact with our followers at every opportunity. Responding to comments, asking questions, and encouraging user-generated content helps build a loyal and engaged community.

    Brands that respond to comments and DMs see an average engagement rate increase of 33%.

    Leverage your team

    Having your team on your side can significantly boost your social media efforts.

    Whenever we post content, at least 70 employees interact with it before it reaches the outside world.

    This initial engagement can create a snowball effect, increasing the likelihood of your content being seen and shared by a wider audience.

    Encourage your team to be active participants in your social media strategy for maximum impact.

    Source:
    Pinterest sees accelerated advertising growth and Gen Z appeal

    11 Jun 2024

    People connect with people, not just brands.

    Having a team, or at least some of its members, willing to feature in your content can humanise your brand and make it more relatable. Whether it’s behind-the-scenes footage, employee takeovers, or testimonials, showcasing the people behind your brand builds trust and authenticity.

    Case study: Rogerwilco’s viral success

    In less than two months and with just 20 posts, we achieved our first viral video on Instagram, reaching over 2.5m views (and still counting).

    This success wasn’t a stroke of luck but the result of a well-planned strategy focusing on consistency, quality, engagement, and trend-driven content.

    We decided to break away from the typical aesthetic Instagram page and focus on creating content that would get us noticed and demonstrate that our finger is on the pulse of current trends.

    We found inspiration from accounts doing it right, like The Hawaiian Host Group’s amazing “Going to Disneyland” concept.

    This inspiration drove us to think outside the box and craft content that truly resonated with our audience.

    You are now viral-ready!

    While there’s no guaranteed way to go viral, implementing these strategies can significantly boost your chances.

    Consistency, relatability, high-quality production, trend awareness, community engagement, and leveraging your team are critical to a successful social media strategy.

    By focusing on these elements and understanding how Instagram and TikTok algorithms work, you can create a robust online presence that captivates and engages your audience, setting the stage for that coveted viral moment.

    Remember, social media success doesn’t happen overnight.

    It requires dedication, creativity, and a willingness to adapt.

    Stay committed to your strategy, keep experimenting, and, most importantly, engage with your audience.

    Your next viral moment could be just a post away.

    Read more: social media, social media marketing, Instagram, viral videos, Rogerwilco, influencer, TikTok
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Alexander Brand

    Creative editor at Rogerwilco.

    Related

    How election misinformation is another wake-up call for critical thinking
    Red & YellowHow election misinformation is another wake-up call for critical thinking
    22 hours
    Dashni Vilakazi, member of the IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee and Managing Director at The MediaShop. Source: Supplied.
    Decoding influencer marketing in SA: Challenges, strategies, and impactful insights
     1 day
    Ending gender-based violence one conversation at a time
    The Foschini GroupEnding gender-based violence one conversation at a time
    2 days
    Jekyll & Hide launches on TikTok - Powered by Arora Online
    Arora OnlineJekyll & Hide launches on TikTok - Powered by Arora Online
    2 days
    Source: © Bizcommunity (L to r): Ogilvy UK vice-chairman Rory Sutherland and creative activist and Number 10 founder Ahmed Tilly talk to Mongezi Mtati, brand strategist at Rogerwilco, on why an emotional response to advertising is essential for brands
    From Provocative to Evocative: Why an emotional response to advertising is essential for brands
     20 Jun 2024
    (Image supplied) Founder of the DStv Content Creator Awards Manuela Dias De Deus, MD of communications agency, One-eyed Jack, talks about the awards' evolution
    DStv Content Creators Awards' evolution
    14 Jun 2024
    The account was hacked on Sunday. Source: Supplied.
    Radio 2000's X account hacked
    3 Jun 2024
    Rogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub
    RogerwilcoRogerwilco creates accurate content on Africa Check's Election Information Hub
    22 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz