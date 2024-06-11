Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaAFDAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHeineken BeveragesRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe Publicicandi CQMoonsportBizcommunity.comLGYehBaby Marketing CreativesDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Social Media News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pinterest sees accelerated growth and Gen Z appeal

    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    Pinterest is gaining commercial traction at an accelerating pace, marking its swiftest surge in both advertising revenue and monthly active user (MAU) growth since 2021.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Revenue forecast

    According to Warc Media, Pinterest’s advertising revenue is forecast to reach $3.6bn in 2024 (+17.3% year-on-year), and will maintain that rate of growth in 2025, with revenue next year set to total $4.2bn.

    From an audience perspective, Pinterest surpassed half a billion users for the first time in Q1 2024, with its MAU number now totalling 518 million.

    Warc’s Celeste Huang, author of the report, says: “For so long, Pinterest has been known for upper funnel discovery, where users look for inspiration. However, Pinterest has an audience with high commercial intent. Its advancements in shoppability and AI – alongside a focus on fulfilling users’ ‘multi-session journeys’ – has started to reap rewards, with moves into the performance space attracting additional investment. Among advertisers, trust in Pinterest’s sustainable growth and understanding of its competitive positioning are rising.”

    Providing evidence-based insights on the challenges and opportunities Pinterest has to offer, this latest Platform Insights report from Warc Media offers an overview of the key data points that advertisers need to know about the platform spanning investment, consumption and performance.

    Investment: Pinterest’s advertising revenue is forecast to reach $3.58bn in 2024 and $4.2bn in 2025

    Pinterest is often mentioned alongside Snapchat and Reddit as a “smaller” platform, distinct from digital giants like Meta and TikTok. However, Pinterest is carrying strong growth momentum into the second half of 2024. The platform has refined its position in a highly competitive social media market: effective in upper-funnel discovery, but also capitalising on users with high commerce intent using advanced ad formats.

    Levergy has won Gold at the MENA region Warc Awards.
    Levergy and Telkom's #StandTall campaign wins Gold at MENA Warc Awards

    22 May 2024

    Warc Media forecasts Pinterest's global advertising revenue to reach $3.6bn this year (up 17.3% year-on-year) and $4.2bn in 2025 (up 17.1% year-on-year)

    Pinterest’s lower-funnel revenue growth rate “nearly doubled” from Q4 2023. Its monetisation strategy resembles other digital peers: utilise new formats and products to boost user engagement and increase ad load and impression.

    Pinterest’s growth is strongest in the lower funnel, mainly in the US and amongst the “largest, most sophisticated advertisers”, the platform claims. Such brands are generally “faster” adopters of new ad tools. Emerging categories such as technology generate the most growth in the US, while WARC Media forecasts that the retail category spend on Pinterest will reach $575m globally in 2025.

    Pinterest sees accelerated growth and Gen Z appeal
    Consumption: Pinterest’s MAUs surpassed 500 million for the first time.
    Consumption: Pinterest’s MAUs surpassed 500 million for the first time.

    Gen Z is now Pinterest’s largest and fastest-growing demographic, making up 40% of all Pinners. Qustodio’s data on kids and teen social media use revealed that Pinterest was used more than Instagram in the US, UK, Australia, and France last year. Younger users go to Pinterest to plan and shop and are quick to react to new content formats like collages.

    The platform has long been known for brand discovery and product inspiration. Pinners are open to ideas: 96% of top searches on Pinterest are unbranded. However, it is now sharpening its content and shopping strategy to further boost performance and consumers’ “inspiration to action” journey.

    Warc Awards announces top industry and agency experts for Middle East & Africa 2024 juries
    Warc Awards announces top industry and agency experts for Middle East & Africa 2024 juries

    6 Feb 2024

    Since 55% of users see it as a “place to shop”, Pinterest wants to position itself as a “more positive alternative” to other digital environments, especially as social platforms focus on entertainment and human connection migrates to messaging apps.

    New formats such as Collages are vital to these aims: Collage are shoppable, and users are 3x more likely to save Collage pins than other formats on Pinterest. Nearly 70% of Gen Z create Collages. This helps to create human curation signals to feed Pinterest’s AI to serve more customised ads.

    Performance: Attribution models underestimate Pinterest’s revenue contribution

    Research by Fospha found that Google Analytics severely underestimates Pinterest’s revenue contribution, with Last Click capturing only 1.3% of its impact. The best-optimised brands on Pinterest spend 23% of their budget on awareness and consideration, and adopt an always-on strategy, the study concluded.

    Pinterest’s cost-per-acquisition is down 60% year-on-year, per data from Nest Commerce, and its conversion rate continues to grow. Leveraging keywords and interest targets is crucial for lower-funnel success.

    Data shared by Pinterest itself reported that it can deliver a 28% increase in conversions and up to 96% traffic increases for advertisers. Multi-format campaigns are important here: brands that use videos in their Collection ads see a 44% better ROAS, compared to static Collection ads, according to Pinterest.

    Moreover, Pinterest’s ad proposition is viewed positively by advertisers and users alike. Kantar’s ad equity metrics revealed improving scores from Pinterest between 2021 and 2023, meaning consumers are less likely to view ads on the platform negatively. Pinterest also ranked as US consumers’ second most-preferred ad platform, with ads seen as “very relevant and useful”.

    Read more: advertising, commercial, Pinterest, success, Gen Z, WARC
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    White Square announces 2024 winners
    1 hour
    Mattel is known for brands such as Barbie and Barney. Source: Mattel.
    #Cannes2024: Mattel's Ynon Kreiz to be named Entertainment Person of the Year
    1 day
    (Image supplied) Naked’s recent Lose Wait campaign featured Rugby World Cup winner Ox Nché
    Naked's tongue-in-cheek Lose Wait showcases modern insurance
    1 day
    Source:
    Out of Home breaks through 5% barrier
    3 days
    Image supplied. Warc's The Future of Digital Commerce 2024 report highlights e-commerce trends
    4 trends with an outsized impact on e-commerce going forward
    7 Jun 2024
    Source:
    #Cannes2024: Guide launched by timeTo and Cannes Lions to combat sexual harassment at festival
    6 Jun 2024
    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
    #YouthMonth: Rapt's Khangelani Dziba - A youthful energy in the creative space
     5 Jun 2024
    The Junxion team. Source: Supplied.
    Hoorah and Alexforbes partner to create in-house marketing agency, Junxion
    5 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz