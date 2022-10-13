Google and UCT Graduate School of Business launch digital transformation course for executives

Google, in partnership with the UCT Graduate School of Business, has launched a new certified course to grow digital maturity in South Africa. This is a first of its kind partnership between Google and a business school to develop content aimed at equipping the most senior executives in an organisation with the tools that they need to be successful on their digital transformation journey.

The seven-week course which kicked off earlier this month, is aimed at the C-suite executive level and will help them to develop their understanding of the ever changing digital landscape. The initial cohort is made up of invited executives from top South African businesses, and future courses will be open to applications from other business leaders.

“In today’s fast paced and highly connected world, digital transformation is top of mind for all business leaders. The decisions about why digital transformation is required, and how to go about making these changes across an organisation, are not always easy. This new programme seeks to equip executives with the tools they need to make the best decisions for their businesses,” says Dr Alistair Mokoena, country director for Google South Africa.

The course focuses on topics including digital frameworks, design and platforms, ethics, change management and digital strategy, among others, led by highly experienced faculty members from the UCT GSB, including Dr Grant Sieff, Professor Herman Singh and Dr Sharon McPherson.

“The Digital Transformation programme for executives brings together the very latest thinking, analysis and application on leading digital transformation. However, the success of an executive transformation programme at c-suite level is critically dependent on the experience, capabilities and engagement of the participants. In our pilot cohort we were fortunate to have an exceptional mix of senior executive participants from Nedbank, Outsurance and Webuycars. With only two executives from each of the three organisations, the breadth and depth of discussion and insight was exceptional. Our faculty were able to work closely with each participating executive in a way that created a unique and privileged space of learning, insights and discovery for all involved,” Dr Grant Sieff, convenor and adjunct associate professor at UCT GSB.

“Google has committed to supporting digital transformation in Africa and is doing this in a number of different ways across the continent. This partnership is the first of its kind for Google in South Africa and we look forward to seeing how the first cohort are able to take what they have learned and practically apply it to support digital transformation in their own industries,” Dr Mokoena said.

“Digital transformation is shaping the future of business and the economy across the globe. The UCT Graduate School of Business is excited to be collaborating with Google on this course, equipping business leaders with the skills and tools required to navigate digital transformation in South Africa today,” Rayner Canning is the director of business development at the UCT GSB.



