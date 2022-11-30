Footprint Marketing Award winners announced!

The winners of the South African Council of Shopping Centres' (SACSC) Footprint Marketing Awards 2022 have been announced.

Image supplied: The winners of the Footprint Marketing Awards 2022 have been announced.

The SACSC Footprint Marketing Awards celebrate retail excellence and recognise innovation and outstanding economic and creative achievements.

Amanda Stops, CEO of SACSC, says, “Marketing is a fundamental element of any successful business, and shopping centres are no exceptions. Our dynamic industry holds these awards in high esteem because they acknowledge the significant contribution made by malls and their marketers. This year’s SACSC Footprint Marketing Award winners were again judged to a global standard. The winners can stand proud with the best shopping centre campaigns around the world.”

An impressive 184 entries were received for the SACSC Footprint Marketing Awards 2022 from shopping centres of all sizes and from across the country, and only 17 Gold Awards were given.

The recipient of the Spectrum Award – the highest honour of the Footprint Marketing Awards - is Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Gateway, in KwaZulu-Natal, is owned by Old Mutual Property and marketed by Excellerate Brand Management.

Gateway’s community relations campaign, ‘Stronger Together’, in support of the flood relief projects of the Umhlanga’s Woman’s Association for communities around the mall at a time of great need, scored the highest of all the Gold Awards to clinch the overall Spectrum Award.

Stops describes the winning campaign as “a great example of how quality shopping centre marketing ultimately benefits the communities that a shopping centre serves”.

Darren Katz, founder and MD of Excellerate Brand Management, says, “Receiving the Spectrum Award for marketing – and winning it for two consecutive years, for two different centres under the Excellerate Brand Management umbrella – recognises the heart and soul put into the award-winning campaigns by every team member and confirms that from conceptualisation to execution, the multi-layered campaign journey translated into a unique and memorable experience.”

Katz adds, “Malls require a unique and specialised approach as retail becomes a targeted and personal science. The Footprint Awards recognise exceptional ideas, work, marketing managers and their teams, who live and breathe retail daily, and celebrate their incredible skills, commitment and passion. I know that for our team, a win is not a reason to relax; if anything, it is a brand-new challenge to innovate further.”

Gateway was one of only two shopping centres to receive multiple Footprint Gold Awards this year, bagging four golden gongs, followed by Sandton City with three. Footprint Gold Awards were also presented to Maluti Crescent, Kyalami Corner, Mall of Africa, Liberty Promenade, Vincent Park Shopping Centre, Centurion Mall, The Pavilion Shopping Centre, Cavendish Square, Kagiso Mall and Denlyn Shopping Centre.

