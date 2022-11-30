Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuMeltwaterHot 102.7FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopATKASA - Digital AgencySHAREit GroupJacaranda FMClockworkAlgoa FMDigital School of MarketingPrimedia BroadcastingKena OutdooreMediaOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Footprint Marketing Award winners announced!

30 Nov 2022
The winners of the South African Council of Shopping Centres' (SACSC) Footprint Marketing Awards 2022 have been announced.
Image supplied: The winners of the Footprint Marketing Awards 2022 have been announced.
Image supplied: The winners of the Footprint Marketing Awards 2022 have been announced.

The SACSC Footprint Marketing Awards celebrate retail excellence and recognise innovation and outstanding economic and creative achievements.

Amanda Stops, CEO of SACSC, says, “Marketing is a fundamental element of any successful business, and shopping centres are no exceptions. Our dynamic industry holds these awards in high esteem because they acknowledge the significant contribution made by malls and their marketers. This year’s SACSC Footprint Marketing Award winners were again judged to a global standard. The winners can stand proud with the best shopping centre campaigns around the world.”

An impressive 184 entries were received for the SACSC Footprint Marketing Awards 2022 from shopping centres of all sizes and from across the country, and only 17 Gold Awards were given.

The recipient of the Spectrum Award – the highest honour of the Footprint Marketing Awards - is Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Gateway, in KwaZulu-Natal, is owned by Old Mutual Property and marketed by Excellerate Brand Management.

Gateway’s community relations campaign, ‘Stronger Together’, in support of the flood relief projects of the Umhlanga’s Woman’s Association for communities around the mall at a time of great need, scored the highest of all the Gold Awards to clinch the overall Spectrum Award.

Stops describes the winning campaign as “a great example of how quality shopping centre marketing ultimately benefits the communities that a shopping centre serves”.

Old Mutual Property awarded for excellence in retail marketing
Old Mutual Property awarded for excellence in retail marketing

Issued by Jenny Griesel Communications 24 Nov 2022

Darren Katz, founder and MD of Excellerate Brand Management, says, “Receiving the Spectrum Award for marketing – and winning it for two consecutive years, for two different centres under the Excellerate Brand Management umbrella – recognises the heart and soul put into the award-winning campaigns by every team member and confirms that from conceptualisation to execution, the multi-layered campaign journey translated into a unique and memorable experience.”

Katz adds, “Malls require a unique and specialised approach as retail becomes a targeted and personal science. The Footprint Awards recognise exceptional ideas, work, marketing managers and their teams, who live and breathe retail daily, and celebrate their incredible skills, commitment and passion. I know that for our team, a win is not a reason to relax; if anything, it is a brand-new challenge to innovate further.”

Eastgate shopping centre. Source: Liberty Two Degrees
2021 Footprint Marketing Award winners announced

16 Nov 2021

Gateway was one of only two shopping centres to receive multiple Footprint Gold Awards this year, bagging four golden gongs, followed by Sandton City with three. Footprint Gold Awards were also presented to Maluti Crescent, Kyalami Corner, Mall of Africa, Liberty Promenade, Vincent Park Shopping Centre, Centurion Mall, The Pavilion Shopping Centre, Cavendish Square, Kagiso Mall and Denlyn Shopping Centre.

For the complete list of award winners, go here.

NextOptions
Read more: retail marketing, South African Council of Shopping Centres, Amanda Stops, marketing awards, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Darren Katz, marketing excellence, Footprint Marketing Awards

Related

Epica Awards announces 2022 shortlist
Epica Awards announces 2022 shortlist24 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied
TFG ramps up Black Friday advertising spend by 25%23 Nov 2022
Liberty Two Degrees scoops 29 Footprint Awards for retail marketing excellence
Jenny Griesel CommunicationsLiberty Two Degrees scoops 29 Footprint Awards for retail marketing excellence18 Nov 2022
Showmax named Marketing Team of the Year at the 2022 Promax Africa Awards
ShowmaxShowmax named Marketing Team of the Year at the 2022 Promax Africa Awards14 Nov 2022
Assegai Awards 2022 - Ogilvy takes the Lions share with 18 Gold Awards
DMASAAssegai Awards 2022 - Ogilvy takes the Lions share with 18 Gold Awards11 Nov 2022
Source: ©marushy -
Trends paving the way for the future of retail in Africa4 Nov 2022
Source:
Leveraging data to drive actionable insight on e-commerce platforms25 Oct 2022
Source:
Adfocus Awards finalists announced!6 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz