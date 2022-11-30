Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuMeltwaterHot 102.7FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopATKASA - Digital AgencySHAREit GroupJacaranda FMClockworkAlgoa FMDigital School of MarketingPrimedia BroadcastingKena OutdooreMediaOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CRM, CX, UX Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


SA's first B2B client experience handbook

30 Nov 2022
Issued by: Tinkwe Communications
CX heavy-weights Nathalie Schooling and Brendon Bairstow-Klopper launch "Eat Your Own Lunch"
SA's first B2B client experience handbook

The team at nlightencx is recognised as South Africa’s leading multidisciplinary CX specialists who translate insights and data into actionable strategies that can work to mitigate risk, capitalise on cross and up-sell opportunities, ensure client loyalty, and drive overall business growth.

The multiple award-winning company empowers businesses to deliver an enhanced client experience (CX), based on a robust “no-nonsense” approach that cuts to the core to reveal deep insights into client behaviour and perception. Their clients are drawn from a range of industries, including the healthcare, retail, commercial property, logistics, fintech, insurance, retail banking, private wealth and investment, IT, call centre and outsourced-services sectors.

Now CEO Nathalie Schooling and director Brendon Bairstow-Klopper have drawn on their expertise in CX strategy development, training, customer journey mapping and experience redesign, plus two decades of research (1000s of targeted, in-depth telephonic interviews) to create the ultimate how-to CX handbook, called Eat Your Own Lunch.

The handbook is essential reading for any business seeking to bridge the gap between doing business and authentic, deeply valuable human engagement that meets the expectation premium of investors: that current and future customers will rave about every single aspect of their experiences in dealing with the firm.

Brendon Bairstow-Klopper
Brendon Bairstow-Klopper
Nathalie Schooling
Nathalie Schooling

Eat Your Own Lunch is aimed at business executives and managers wanting to know how to practically apply CX within their business, as well as those who already have a CX Journey focus. It is intentionally accessible, with the methodologies outlined in an easy-to-read style, intended for use by everyone working in an organisation, not only those in client-facing roles.

Schooling explains that if delivering a great, consistent experience is important, then efforts have to be driven right through the organisation and should not rest in one silo. It requires cross-functional understanding, commitment, and input from all departments from business development to operations, governance, compliance, finance etc. “It’s not a band-aid, or a marketing project. Great CX has to become part and parcel of the very fabric/DNA of your business.”

Schooling and Bairstow-Klopper are excited to share their specific recipe for CX success in the business-to-business sector, but add that there are many lessons in the book that would apply equally to B2C and B2B2C organisations: “Often when people think about innovation they think technology, or big-ticket improvements that take time and resources to implement. Without negating the role that tech and digital plays as an enabler of CX, we emphasise those small incremental changes that can be implemented fairly quickly, and which will collectively have a big impact on the overall experience.”

Chapters in Eat Your Own Lunch cover:

  • Why Invest in CX?

  • CX Myths and Maturity

  • Leadership is Everything

  • The 8 Key CX Principles

  • CX Formula (which covers, among other things, Customer Journey Mapping)

  • Governance

  • Changing CX Culture

  • How to Keep your CXX Strategy Alive

“Writing this book is something we have wanted to do for a long time,” says Schooling. “We run two CX masterclasses every year over two days, and we wanted to present participants with a great take-away tool to help them apply what they’d learnt. The Covid-19 lockdowns gave us a bit of time to reflect and plot what it should cover, and we realised there was a real need for a book.”

Why ‘Eat Your Own Lunch’? From a business perspective, it's surprising how difficult it is to see the organisation from the outside-in, as a client would. Simple or obvious things that go unnoticed can have a huge impact on overall client experience. “In our world, ‘eating your own lunch’ means proactively taking steps to understand exactly what it is like to do business with yourself,” says Bairstow-Klopper.

It also touches on the difference between client service and client experience: if you prepare a lunch, even if you serve it beautifully, you’re not going to know what it tastes like unless you eat it yourself.

“It's so easy to get trapped in the busy-ness of doing our work, we don’t step out, and look at our business from the staff/client/customer/guest/passenger/member/patient/stakeholder perspective. Every detail… every touch point. What does it FEEL like? We firmly believe this little book could revolutionise the B2B landscape in South Africa - we’ve seen the benefits over the past two decades. It’s time to share those secrets,” says Schooling.

NextOptions

Related

Credit: Roadnae Productions via Pexels
Heightened customer service expectations this Black Friday24 Nov 2020
Getty
Covid-driven shift in consumer values and spending behaviour20 Aug 2020
Covid-19 has changed consumers expectations
Covid-19 has changed consumers expectations1 Jul 2020
Loadshedding hits the unprepared in retail and hospitality
Loadshedding hits the unprepared in retail and hospitality11 Mar 2020
Customer experience trumps product and price in 2020
Customer experience trumps product and price in 202023 Jan 2020
5 ways to deliver on CX this Black Friday
5 ways to deliver on CX this Black Friday11 Nov 2019
Debunking 5 myths around CX
Debunking 5 myths around CX22 May 2019
The human factor: a top insight from a CX Masterclass
The human factor: a top insight from a CX Masterclass20 May 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz