Excellerate Brand Management excels at the 2024 Footprint Awards

Industry leader builds on its stellar record

Excellerate Brand Management (EBM) has once again cemented its position as South Africa’s premiere retail marketing agency, claiming multiple accolades at the 2024 Footprint Awards presented by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC). This year's achievement is an impressive haul of 39 awards: 13 Gold, 16 Silver, and 10 Bronze, underscoring the agency’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the retail property space.

The Gold Footprint Awards, which celebrate exceptional marketing and innovation, were awarded for campaigns executed at popular shopping centres including Gateway’s Gifting Concierge, Festive campaign, The AMAZEing Maze Experience, Bedford Centre’s Battle Zone, Cavendish Square’s Dressed in Hope initiative, Liberty Promenade’s Next Generation Musical Showcase and Eastgate’s Power of Influence. Sandton City won gold awards for the centre’s 50th Birthday Celebration, Lessons in Love Valentine’s Day digital campaign, Chocolate Café: Speckled Edition and Momo’s Magical Adventure, which was also the recipient of a Naledi award.

These remarkable wins build on EBM’s global recognition in 2024, when Sandton City claimed two prestigious International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) awards in Las Vegas, further acknowledging the agency’s creative leadership on the global stage. This year’s accolades also highlight EBM’s expanded portfolio. The agency now proudly manages the marketing for the retail centres owned by Liberty Standard Bank Group, Old Mutual Property and Burstone, as well as Mall of Africa and Fourways Mall, and now Anfa Place Mall in Casablanca, Morocco owned by Grit, its first international property. With a growing team of creative visionaries, EBM continues to push the boundaries, delivering campaigns that elevate retail brands by blending cultural relevance, immersive experiences, and strategic innovation.

Reflecting on the agency’s accomplishments, Darren Katz, managing director of Excellerate Brand Management, expressed his pride: "Winning these awards reflects not only the brilliance of our team but also the trust and partnership of our clients. At EBM, we are driven by a mission to spread joy by connecting brands to culture, creating meaningful experiences, and delivering exceptional returns on investment. This recognition motivates us to keep innovating and shaping the future of retail marketing in South Africa."

Michael Wilson, chief marketing officer, echoed these sentiments, saying:

"Our team’s ability to create distinctive, unique strategies for every centre we manage is what sets us apart. Everything we do is guided by a single-minded proposition that differentiates each of our clients in a competitive market. These awards affirm our approach and highlight the transformative impact of retail marketing done right. As we continue to grow, our ambition remains to push brands into tomorrow through innovative experiences and immersive storytelling.”

Since its inception seven years ago, EBM has consistently raised the bar in retail marketing, amassing over 262 awards, including 62 Gold Footprint Awards. This legacy is a testament to the agency’s commitment to redefining the retail property landscape through a culture of innovation and excellence. By delivering bespoke strategies that enhance efficiencies and grow revenue streams for property owners, the agency ensures its clients not only stay relevant, but also thrive in an ever-evolving market.



