Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LevergyEuromonitor InternationalPrimedia BroadcastingGrey AfricaTopco MediaTechsys DigitalKantarIncubetaDentsuHoorah DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationAlgoa FMSappiMotion IconTradewayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Marketer Pretoria
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Midweight Account Managers x2 Port Elizabeth
  • Reporting and Analytics Johannesburg
  • Digital Campaign Manager Johannesburg
  • Performance Marketing Intern Cape Town
  • Socialyse Internship Johannesburg
  • Mid Weight Front/Backend Developer Cape Town
  • Remote Office Manager - UK Nationwide
  • Marketing/Marcom Manager - Cyber Product Israël, Haiti
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Liberty Two Degrees scoops 29 Footprint Awards for retail marketing excellence

    18 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Jenny Griesel Communications
    The co-owned malls of Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct focused, retail-centered real-estate investment trust, marketed by Excellerate Brand Management, have scooped an impressive 29 wins at the 2022 Footprint Marketing Awards, hosted by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC).
    Liberty Two Degrees scoops 29 Footprint Awards for retail marketing excellence

    Taking place annually, the Footprint Marketing Awards aim to acknowledge excellence in shopping centre marketing, innovation and creativity, as well as financial success within the commercial South African property industry. The awards ceremony, attended by industry players, stakeholders and members of the media, took place on 18 November 2022, and recognised initiatives that had been implemented between 1 January 2021 and 30 May 2022.

    In total, the malls in the L2D portfolio won 4 Gold, 12 Silver and 13 Bronze Footprint Marketing Awards across various categories. L2D is renowned for its operational expertise and for driving innovation in ways that sets trends, caters for astute consumers, and enables the malls in the portfolio to dominate in their precincts. L2D has once again demonstrated its unrivalled creativity, expertise in execution and retail marketing prowess.

    Amelia Beattie, chief executive of L2D comments, “The malls in our portfolio are immersive, experiential, flawlessly maintained and supported by strong, creative marketing. We push the boundaries of innovation, so much so, that our customer experience sets new standards in the industry and our properties attract the most prestigious tenants in the world. We are delighted to have won these awards as they are testimony to the remarkable thought leadership in our company and pay tribute to the many talented people in our teams who deliver incredible work throughout the year.”

    Heloise Mgcina, marketing executive at L2D comments, “We are thrilled that so many of the campaigns and projects run across the L2D portfolio, implemented by our marketing partner Excellerate Brand Management, have been recognised by the Footprint Marketing Awards. This serves as a wonderful confirmation of the impact that our properties are making in their communities, and the retail marketing expertise being applied across the group.”

    The malls which are positioned as centres of excellence in their respective communities, are co-owned by L2D and Liberty Group Limited (Liberty) with the exception of Sandton City, which is co-owned by Pareto Limited.

    NextOptions
    Read more: retail marketing, Footprint Marketing Awards, marketing awards, Amelia Beattie, Liberty Two Degrees, L2D

    Related

    Showmax named Marketing Team of the Year at the 2022 Promax Africa Awards
    ShowmaxShowmax named Marketing Team of the Year at the 2022 Promax Africa Awards14 Nov 2022
    Assegai Awards 2022 - Ogilvy takes the Lions share with 18 Gold Awards
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2022 - Ogilvy takes the Lions share with 18 Gold Awards11 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Leveraging data to drive actionable insight on e-commerce platforms25 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Adfocus Awards finalists announced!6 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Loeries Creative Week officially kicks off!5 Oct 2022
    New Generation Award winners announced!
    New Generation Award winners announced!3 Oct 2022
    Woolworths names Brian Mtongana as executive creative director
    Woolworths names Brian Mtongana as executive creative director3 Oct 2022
    5 key trends that will impact e-commerce in 2023
    5 key trends that will impact e-commerce in 202329 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz