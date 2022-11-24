Industries

Retail Marketing Company news South Africa

Old Mutual Property awarded for excellence in retail marketing

24 Nov 2022
Issued by: Jenny Griesel Communications
Property group wins 29 Footprints Awards including coveted Spectrum Award
Old Mutual Property has added an additional 29 trophies to its cabinet. The renowned property group was awarded these impressive awards at the recent 2022 Footprints awards, hosted by the Shopping Centre Council of South Africa, designed to recognise excellence in retail marketing.

Additional to the 7 Gold awards, 8 Silver and 13 Bronze, the group also won the coveted Spectrum award for Gateway Theatre of Shopping’s “Stronger Together” project in the Community Relations category. This initiative saw over 31 tons of food supplies being distributed to needy communities in Kwa Zulu-Natal following the devastating riots in July 2021. Implemented swiftly after the unrest, the Gateway team pledged to help those in need during an unsettling time in the province and left no stone unturned in ensuring that the support, that included over 17,000 food items, landed in the hands of those that needed it most.

This is not the first time that Old Mutual Property has been acknowledged for its dexterity in the retail space. In 2021, the group won 19 Footprint Awards. Priding itself in providing multidimensional sensory-driven retail experiences, the group’s portfolio includes prestigious centres such as, Bedford Centre, Cavendish Square, Kagiso, Phumlani, Riverside Mall, Vincent Park and The Zone @ Rosebank. Each centre is custom designed to optimally service its retail precinct and enhance the quality of life of its community.

“The past two years have required nimble thinking, fresh perspectives and creative solutions in retail marketing across the board,” said Sakina Nosarka, CEO of Old Mutual Property. “I am thrilled that marketing team’s thought leadership, tenacity and retail marketing prowess have been recognized by these awards,” she added.

The Old Mutual Property portfolio’s retail marketing is managed in collaboration with Excellerate Brand Management. This specialised agency houses a team of creative, free-thinking individuals, marketers, sales, designers, innovators and ideologists, driven by passion to make a difference in the retail property space.

