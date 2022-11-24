Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCOnPoint PRRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Health & Beauty News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Clicks to acquire Sorbet beauty franchise for R105m

24 Nov 2022
Health and beauty retailer Clicks Group is set to fully acquire Sorbet Holdings, owners of the national chain of Sorbet beauty salons, for R105m.
Source:
Source: Blue Route Mall

The Sorbet Group is a beauty salon franchise chain of over 190 outlets across South Africa, operating under the Sorbet (all-round beauty therapy), Sorbet Man (men’s grooming) and Candi & Co (ethnic hair, treatments and hairstyling) brands.

Clicks Group has owned a 25% stake in Sorbet Brands, which holds the Sorbet intellectual property, since 2015 and will now hold 100% of all Sorbet group entities. Sorbet products are currently sold in Sorbet salons and Clicks stores.

Sorbet is being acquired from Old Mutual Private Equity, which acquired the business as part of the previously listed Long4Life group. Sorbet was founded by Ian Fuhr in 2005.

Natural strategic fit

Bertina Engelbrecht, chief executive officer of Clicks Group, said Sorbet has a natural strategic fit and is closely aligned with Clicks Group’s health, beauty and wellness offering. “Sorbet is a highly trusted brand with a loyal and growing customer base, and we aim to capitalise on the opportunities to expand our presence together and accelerate revenue growth.”

“Since acquiring our shareholding in Sorbet Brands we have worked closely with the management team over the past seven years and developed a shared vision for the business. Sorbet has a strong and entrepreneurial management team and we believe the business will complement the offering of our chain of over 850 Clicks stores nationwide,” she said.

Linda Sinclair, CEO of the Sorbet Group, said Sorbet has walked a successful road with Clicks since becoming an affinity partner in 2011 and then Clicks Group investing in Sorbet Brands in 2015.

“Clicks has played an instrumental role in supporting the growth of Sorbet into becoming the leading professional beauty and grooming franchise brand in South Africa. Built on a culture of putting people first, our values are strongly aligned with Clicks and we look forward to delivering on future growth opportunities as part of the Clicks Group,” said Sinclair.

#WomensMonth: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht's inspiring rise to the top
#WomensMonth: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht's inspiring rise to the top

By 30 Aug 2022

Foray into franchising

Engelbrecht said the acquisition of Sorbet is the Clicks Group’s first foray into owning a franchise chain. “We support the growth and empowerment of small, independent business ownership and are committed to retaining the highly successful Sorbet franchise model,” she added.

Jacci Myburgh, co-head of Old Mutual Private Equity, said Sorbet was acquired as part of the Long4Life delisting concluded earlier this year. “As Sorbet is below the size of investment that we would typically hold our intent was always to sell the business to an appropriate owner. Clicks is a very logical owner of Sorbet given that it is an existing joint venture stakeholder in the Sorbet brand. We are extremely pleased to have left the business in the right hands while securing a good exit for our investors.”

The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities.

NextOptions
Read more: franchising, Clicks, acquisition, Bertina Engelbrecht, Clicks Group, Sorbet, Ian Fuhr, Sorbet Group, Long4Life, beauty salons, beauty retail, Candi & Co

Related

Grant Macpherson. Source: Supplied.
KFC Africa appoints Grant Macpherson as CMO16 Nov 2022
Vanessa Govender. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Vanessa Govender, Infinity Brands' new CMO11 Nov 2022
Source: Clicks
South Africa's most popular loyalty programmes revealed for 20228 Nov 2022
Get ready for the East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Clicks
East Coast RadioGet ready for the East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Clicks20 Oct 2022
SA's top loyalty programmes for 2022 revealed14 Oct 2022
Out with the old, in with the new! Sorbet Drybar launches its new name: Sorbet Hairbar
OnPoint PROut with the old, in with the new! Sorbet Drybar launches its new name: Sorbet Hairbar11 Oct 2022
International cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills arrives in SA
International cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills arrives in SA19 Sep 2022
The Sorbet Group expands and re-launches its inspiring empowerment initiative
OnPoint PRThe Sorbet Group expands and re-launches its inspiring empowerment initiative5 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz