    Birkenstock collaborates with local designers for new campaign

    24 Nov 2022
    Birkenstock is launching its first locally-inspired summer campaign, blending German heritage with South African flair to showcase a sizzling collection against a backdrop of vibrant colour and bold patterns.
    Image supplied: Cassandra Twala
    Image supplied: Cassandra Twala

    South Africa is a nation of colour, pattern, and texture, and the summer campaign features three local tastemakers: designer and cofounder of Moea Design Cassandra Twala, ImprintZA founder and creative director Mzukisi Mbane, and fashion disrupter and creative Yasmin Furmie, who bring their distinct flair and creativity to the campaign in an authentic way.

    Birkenstock didn’t need to look far for a pattern to feature in the campaign. The solution was found beneath its feet on the outsole, where the trademarked Birkenstock bone print appears on the bottom of every sandal. This stamp of originality is the perfect foundation to bring a South African twist of colour and texture to life in the brand’s summer 22/23 in-store, digital and social media platforms.

    The trio of South African personalities featured in the campaign were selected for their unique style and creative contributions, each showcasing how they style their Birkenstocks and how the brand’s values resonate with them.

    Twala believes fashion and comfort go hand-in-hand, combined with a sense of timelessness and quality in material. “Things should be created to last.”
    “It is key for people to relate to a product in a language they understand,” says Mbane. With his designs being featured in Vogue Italia and having graced international runaways, Mbane understands the value of localisation.

    Image supplied: Mzukisi Mbane
    Image supplied: Mzukisi Mbane

    Furmie believes the rest of the world is looking to South Africa for inspiration in all creative aspects of life: “We are so culturally diverse, yet somehow, we manage to fuse this diversity so beautifully. We can also tell stories in unique ways, especially in fashion.”

    The elegant Twala steps out in the Big Buckle Gizeh and Arizona, which are available in both nubuck and velvet. The Big Buckle Collection features this summer’s hottest colours, fuschia and beryl, in addition to classic Birkenstock colourways.

    Image supplied: Yasmin Furmie
    Image supplied: Yasmin Furmie

    Bold, confident and yet comfortable best describes Mbane’s style philosophy as well as his choice of the Arizona Desert Buck in sandcastle. This season’s Desert Buck Collection also features the Kyoto in sandcastle, black and burnt clay, as well as Arizona in roast.

    Styled to surprise and delight, Furmie makes the back-strapped Milano and close-toed Boston her own with distinctive, layered styling. Bright white, one of this season’s freshest colourways, is available in an array of styles and finishes, all with the iconic Birkenstock footbed.

    fashion, design, Birkenstock, South African fashion

